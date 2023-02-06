A day after the Buffalo Bills’ season ended, defensive end Boogie Basham grappled with what the team must do to get over the hump.

Basham thinks the ultimate goal will still be attainable but starts with each individual seeing what small things they can fix.

“I would definitely say just more attention to details, whether that’s just like penalties or mistakes,” Basham said. “… I feel like it’s more of self-inflicted wounds, whether it’s offsides, just like pre-snap penalties and stuff like that, that we can control.”

The Bills' defensive line was a group poised to take a big step this season, but the season-ending loss against the Bengals illustrated some of where the defensive line must continue to improve, particularly the younger players.

“I thought we were probably more inconsistent that I would have liked to have seen this year, particularly after Von went down,” coach Sean McDermott said the day after the season ended. “I thought each one of those guys had their games where they played well, just overall as a group, I didn't feel like – or I felt like we were a little bit too inconsistent, and yesterday (against the Bengals) again.”

While the end of season consistency may have been below what the Bills needed, Basham and fellow defensive end A.J. Epenesa felt they found ways to improve throughout the year.

“I think I just took one step forward, and gonna work this season to take another one,” Epenesa said.

Epenesa finished the year with 6.5 sacks, after one sack his rookie season in 2020 and 1.5 sacks in 2021. He had 10 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

“I think I took those steps I needed to for this season,” Epenesa said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of plays I wish I could have back. I wish I could have sacked so-and-so whenever I was there if I missed and just plays like that are the only ones I wish I could get back."

This offseason, his goals are similar to how he approached last year’s break.

“Get bigger, faster, stronger, and then just try to be able to maintain my weight again throughout this offseason,” Epenesa said. “Just try to take those steps again.”

Basham, a second-year defensive end, had two sacks in the regular season, and he had another in the playoffs in a win over the Dolphins. For him, a big part of this season was being able to play more free after taking his rookie season to adjust.

“I was kind of getting back to myself, who I know I can be, and who I am,” Basham said. “So going into next season, it’s just having the same mindset and mentality and confidence.”

While Basham was still figuring out some of his offseason plans, he anticipates that he’ll return to the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit this summer. Basham, Epenesa and Greg Rousseau went together last year. Rousseau's eight sacks this season tied Miller for most on the Bills. Miller played 11 games, Rousseau played 13.

Miller’s impact – both in individual performance and in how he bettered others – was evident early in the season. Once he was injured on Thanksgiving, the production dipped. Players still found some positives.

“Obviously, Von got hurt this year, and the d-line, I think, stepped up,” Epenesa said. “And I know a lot of people don’t think that, but I think they played well.”

Getting the pass rush to the next level has been a goal in the offseason, as it’s been a theme in the way the Bills have fallen out of the playoffs lately.

While the lopsided loss in the divisional round this year to Cincinnati contrasted last year’s loss in the same round to Kansas City, Epenesa said the day after was no different.

“It actually feels very eerily similar, which sucks,” Epenesa said.

Basham believes they can spin a painful loss forward.

“Obviously, hurt a little bit. Definitely say we’re all disappointed, get to this point – you know, we had big dreams, aspirations, just to fall short,” Basham said. “You're always gonna feel disappointed because, if you don’t, it's like, ‘Why do you do this professionally?’ You put so much time and effort into a common goal that all the guys on the team and not to get that effort, it's just kind of disappointing. But, you know, it's just a part of the game. You’ve got to take your wins and your losses, fuel to the fire – come out next year, have that same mindset that we had this year.”