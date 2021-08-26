Bills WRs Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley fined for not wearing mask in team facility

Beasley contended that his fine was for not wearing a mask for about "five steps" when he entered the facility Tuesday.

Beasley was asked if he intended to retire, as he had threatened in the spring.

"I'm gonna exhaust all options before retiring and try to change as much as I can for the other unvaccinated players," he wrote. "They are not protected at all. They have to protect themselves from the vaccinated players and staff. Which is almost impossible since they’re tested 1/14 days."

Beasley again said he would not get vaccinated. He has said his position is not pro- or anti-vaccine but pro-personal choice.

"So I can go around infecting everyone without anybody knowing it? No thank you," he said. "The vaccinated is why I am at home right now. He got sick and I didn’t. Why would I get it?"

McKenzie and Beasley would be subject to increased discipline from the NFL for further violations, which could include a maximum of one-week salary and a four-game unpaid suspension. The league has fined 25 players for refusing to wear a mask or tracking device since the start of training camp, the NFL Network reported.