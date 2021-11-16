Bills WR Stefon Diggs' first turkey giveaway in Buffalo centers on single moms

Jen Chapline is exhausted this time of year.
She’s majoring in criminal justice, averaging a 4.0, and she’s hoping to one day work at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The single mom of four wants to make the holidays special for her kids, but she knows how challenging that can be.
Diggs moved up to 10th in the NFL in catches and eighth in receiving yards with Sunday’s big game against the Jets.
“There’s so many different things pulling you,” she said. “You’ve gotta deal with your car breaking down, or you don’t have a car. Or your grades, or your professors. There’s so many things that pull you in so many different ways, and this is a way just to relax for a night, and feel special and feel taken care of. Single moms don’t feel special very often.”
That’s where Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has stepped in. Diggs was 14 when his father, Aron, passed away. Watching all that his mother, Stephanie, went through impacted where Diggs tries to give back today.
“Huge fan of the single moms – I understand what it’s like,” Diggs said. “I felt like I watched my mom figure it all out, make it happen, become Super Woman – kind of overnight.”
Allen was 5 of 7 for 208 yards on passes that traveled 20 or more yards downfield on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Diggs hosted his annual turkey giveaway in Buffalo for the first time. With Imagine Staffing, Wegmans, and PLB Sports & Entertainment, he is providing turkey vouchers and Wegmans gift cards to 500 families this year. Still weighing caution with Covid-19, he invited 25 of those families to the Imagine Staffing headquarters Tuesday, where he was able to meet and talk to each family.
The families were selected through two local organizations: the WNY Women’s Foundation and First Fruits Food Pantry. Diggs especially wanted to reach single moms as he gets further involved in community outreach in Buffalo.
“I feel like it was a small step in the right direction – something that I want to build off of,” he said.
The WNY Women’s Foundation provides different opportunities to women to advance and provide for those families. One of those initiatives is the MOMs: From Education to Employment program, which helps single mothers pursuing a college education at three local community colleges. Chapline is part of that program.
“I work so hard for school, and they (my kids) don’t really benefit yet,” she said. “They get to stay inside a lot on beautiful weather days, and it’s hard for them to see that school is important. Tonight, they actually get to see the benefit from me being in school.”
Allen was prepared and executed his duties and responsibilities to near perfection in what was an important performance to regain some of the team's lost momentum, Kubiak says.
Her four kids were “beyond excited” to meet Diggs. It was great timing from a football perspective: Diggs is coming off a Sunday with 162 receiving yards – his most in a single game as a Bill – and a touchdown. But the timing was based off Diggs’ love of giving back around Thanksgiving and his birthday. He turns 28 on Nov. 29.
To get help at this time of year meant a lot to Chapline.
“It’s very hard being a single mom and trying to keep food on the table,” she said. “It shows that Stefon understands that, and it shows that he cares.”
Diggs’ empathy showed up in the planning of the event as well. The $50 Wegmans gift cards gave families agency.
“You want to let families pick what they want,” Diggs said. “Different people like eating different things – some people don’t even like turkey. But I feel like it’s one step where you can help as much as you can.”
"We were going to try and put the game away," McDermott said. "That's how we believe in doing things. And no disrespect to anyone, it was just us trying to put the game away then.”
It was the same logic behind turkey vouchers instead of handing out actual turkeys at the event in Allentown: It eliminated families having to potentially take a turkey home from Tuesday’s event on public transportation, and met them at their needs.
Sheri Scavone, CEO of the WNY Women’s Foundation, knows that every family’s situation is different.
“It’s not always blatantly obvious just how challenging life is for many people,” she said.
That added flexibility on top of the donation was significant to recipients like Jacquelyn Archie.
“It’s a big deal,” she said. “Thanksgiving is really important. It’s one of those things that you hope during the holiday season you’re able to provide everything so that your kids can enjoy the holidays. So every little thing helps. And this is a big thing. It’s something that takes a weight off of the parents.”
Given his production, it’s expected that there will be calls for Gabriel Davis to see the field more in the immediate future.
Archie is studying law through a dual-admissions program between SUNY Erie Community College and University of Buffalo. She wants to work in family court, and she went back to school to follow that dream.
“I want to eventually change legislation, and I want to impact the laws that address how we treat families in the court system,” she said.
But even while driven by concrete goals, she knows her four kids, ages 9 to 14, may not grasp everything she’s handling right now.
“Sometimes that’s scary, especially for kids, cause it’s like ‘You’re a mom, you’re not supposed to be in school,’ " she said. “It was important for me for them to see that I’m doing well, and this is an opportunity that I was able to be a part of because of me going back to school.”
Diggs watched his mom work as an Amtrak train attendant for years. Now, Stephanie Diggs gets to watch two of her sons play in the NFL every week. Stefon wants to keep using that platform to pay it forward.
“Everyone’s trying to do their best to get ahead. And I think that this shows that he knows and he cares that we’re all doing our best,” Chapline said. “We’re trying to get somewhere, and pull our families out of poverty and pull our families to a better future. And it’s just neat that my kids get to benefit from me being in school, finally, for the first time.”