 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccine following fine
0 comments

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccine following fine

Support this work for $1 a month
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on August 25th

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had his left arm in a sling during training camp.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

A few days and a $14,650 fine later, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has decided to get the vaccine, per his Instagram.

He posted a video on his Instagram story Saturday showing his vaccine card with the caption “for the greater good,” with the thumbs up emoji and a smiley face emoji.

McKenzie, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, was fined by the NFL this week for breaking Covid-19 protocols by not wearing a mask around the facility. Based off the language of the letter, McKenzie was not vaccinated at the time of his violation. The fine came the same week that four Bills players missed practice from coming in close contact with a staff member who was vaccinated but tested positive. The four players, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, were unvaccinated and tested negative. Had they been vaccinated, a negative test would have allowed them to remain with the team. Beasley also was fined for not wearing a mask at the team facility. 

The selfie video indicates that McKenzie got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday. He can get his second dose three weeks from now, and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine got full FDA approval this week, and coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that had led to some "encouraging" conversations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blind Paralympian Noah Malone shares heartfelt message from Tokyo

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News