Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccine following fine

A few days and a $14,650 fine later, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has decided to get the vaccine, per his Instagram.
He posted a video on his Instagram story Saturday showing his vaccine card with the caption “for the greater good,” with the thumbs up emoji and a smiley face emoji.
Per his IG story, Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie has gotten the first dose of the vaccine “for the greater good”: pic.twitter.com/4hnFs5LeFT— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) August 28, 2021
McKenzie, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, was fined by the NFL this week for breaking Covid-19 protocols by not wearing a mask around the facility. Based off the language of the letter, McKenzie was not vaccinated at the time of his violation. The fine came the same week that four Bills players missed practice from coming in close contact with a staff member who was vaccinated but tested positive. The four players, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, were unvaccinated and tested negative. Had they been vaccinated, a negative test would have allowed them to remain with the team. Beasley also was fined for not wearing a mask at the team facility.
The selfie video indicates that McKenzie got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday. He can get his second dose three weeks from now, and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine got full FDA approval this week, and coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that had led to some "encouraging" conversations.