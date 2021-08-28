Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccine following fine

McKenzie, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, was fined by the NFL this week for breaking Covid-19 protocols by not wearing a mask around the facility. Based off the language of the letter, McKenzie was not vaccinated at the time of his violation. The fine came the same week that four Bills players missed practice from coming in close contact with a staff member who was vaccinated but tested positive. The four players, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, were unvaccinated and tested negative. Had they been vaccinated, a negative test would have allowed them to remain with the team. Beasley also was fined for not wearing a mask at the team facility.