Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders, DT Ed Oliver questionable for Sunday's game vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) are questionable for the Bills heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. They are the only two players from Buffalo with an injury designation.

The Falcons listed cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) as doubtful. As of Friday, Atlanta still had 10 players from the active roster and two from the practice squad on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Coach Sean McDermott said on WGR550 Friday that all of the Bills who were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week should be set for Sunday.

Sanders injured his knee during the Tampa Bay game, missed the following game against Carolina, but returned last week to face New England. He had two catches on four targets for 20 yards. The veteran wide receiver was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

"I know what he's got going on, but I can't qualify it exactly as a flare-up or maybe he was just dealing with this before," McDermott said. "I think it's just more of a general, 'Hey, he's got a knee (injury) going on right now,' and we'll just have to see how it goes."

Oliver was limited all week.

