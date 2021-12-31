Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders, DT Ed Oliver questionable for Sunday's game vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) are questionable for the Bills heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. They are the only two players from Buffalo with an injury designation.
The Falcons listed cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) as doubtful. As of Friday, Atlanta still had 10 players from the active roster and two from the practice squad on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Coach Sean McDermott said on WGR550 Friday that all of the Bills who were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week should be set for Sunday.
Sanders injured his knee during the Tampa Bay game, missed the following game against Carolina, but returned last week to face New England. He had two catches on four targets for 20 yards. The veteran wide receiver was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough and did not practice Thursday or Friday.
"I know what he's got going on, but I can't qualify it exactly as a flare-up or maybe he was just dealing with this before," McDermott said. "I think it's just more of a general, 'Hey, he's got a knee (injury) going on right now,' and we'll just have to see how it goes."
Oliver was limited all week.
Support Local Journalism
The Bills added linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (thumb) to the injury report Friday, but as a full participant in Friday's practice with no injury designation for Sunday.
Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb was not practicing during the open portion Thursday or Friday, but McDermott said it was not a case of isolating a quarterback for Covid reasons.
"He was out with an illness yesterday," McDermott said.
NFL players who test positive for Covid have a 90-day window during which they do not have to be tested once they return. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was placed on the Reserve/Covid list Nov. 6, and was activated off the list Nov. 15.
Cleats to Canton
Quarterback Josh Allen is sending some gear to Canton.
In Week 16, Allen became the first player in league history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons. His jersey and cleats from that game are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Allen's 100th touchdown pass came toward the end of the second quarter in New England. The 12-yard pass to receiver Stefon Diggs was one of three passing touchdowns by Allen in the win over the Patriots.
He surpassed 20 career rushing touchdowns last season. Allen has 101 passing and 29 rushing touchdowns in the regular season in his career.