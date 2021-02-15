Bills would have many options for fitting J.J. Watt under salary cap

The salary cap should not be a big problem if the Buffalo Bills somehow were able to talk J.J. Watt into joining the AFC East champions.

The bigger challenge, of course, would be winning the recruiting battle for the star defensive end.

Watt, 31, was released by the Houston Texans on Friday. According to numerous media reports, a large group of teams is interested in the five-time, first-team All-Pro. Those reportedly include the Bills, Packers, Browns, Chiefs, Titans, Steelers, Colts, Niners and probably others. Watt is a native of Wisconsin, attended the University of Wisconsin and grew up rooting for the Packers. He has two brothers who play for the Steelers.

The Bills are tight against the projected salary cap, with roughly $3.8 million in space, based on a cap of $185 million for 2021, according to Spotrac.com. But the cap level is a guess. It could rise or fall from that level, and won't be set until closer to the start of the 2021 league year on March 17.

Like all teams, the Bills have many ways to create space. One is by reworking contracts to convert a player’s base salary for 2021 into bonus money, thereby spreading it over the remaining years of the contract. It’s just a question of how much money a team wants to push into future years.