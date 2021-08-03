Bills work out offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch

The Buffalo Bills worked out guard/tackle Caleb Benenoch on Tuesday, according to the league's daily report.

Benenoch, 26, was selected in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2016. In four years with the Bucs, he played in 35 games with 22 starts. He was released early in the 2019 season and has been with New England twice, Carolina, Dallas and Detroit.

Benenoch started all 16 games at right guard in 2018, playing 844 snaps. He allowed 10 sacks and his overall grade was 44.8, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also was among a group of offensive linemen to work out for the Bills in 2019 after Ty Nsekhe suffered an injury but was not signed.