Bills will not use franchise or transition tag this offseason

The Buffalo Bills will not make use of the franchise or transition tags this offseason.

That means the team's 14 pending unrestricted free agents will hit the open market at the start of the NFL's new league year March 17, barring a contract extension between now and then. The deadline for teams to designate use of the franchise or transition tags was 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was speculation that deadline could be moved as teams await word on the final 2021 salary cap, but such a move never came.

Either of the tags was considered a possibility for Buffalo's most high-profile impending UFA, linebacker Matt Milano.

"Anything is," General Manager Brandon Beane said at his end-of-season press conference when asked if using the franchise tag was a possibility for Milano. "It will come back to that cap and what we can afford. ... So, definitely some tough moves to make. But, listen, we want to keep good players. Matt’s a good player, so we’d love to keep him here. But, again, he’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”