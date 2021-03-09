 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills will not use franchise or transition tag this offseason
0 comments

Bills will not use franchise or transition tag this offseason

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Rams (copy)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano will reach unrestricted free agency next week unless a contract extension can be worked out.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills will not make use of the franchise or transition tags this offseason.

That means the team's 14 pending unrestricted free agents will hit the open market at the start of the NFL's new league year March 17, barring a contract extension between now and then. The deadline for teams to designate use of the franchise or transition tags was 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was speculation that deadline could be moved as teams await word on the final 2021 salary cap, but such a move never came.

Either of the tags was considered a possibility for Buffalo's most high-profile impending UFA, linebacker Matt Milano.

"Anything is," General Manager Brandon Beane said at his end-of-season press conference when asked if using the franchise tag was a possibility for Milano. "It will come back to that cap and what we can afford. ... So, definitely some tough moves to make. But, listen, we want to keep good players. Matt’s a good player, so we’d love to keep him here. But, again, he’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

The cost for using either of the tags has not been made official because the salary cap isn't set, but contracts website Over The Cap estimates the franchise tag for a linebacker will be $15.657 million and the transition tag will be $13.406 million. Either way, that would be a big investment for the Bills to make in an offseason when space under the salary cap is limited. 

The Bills still could re-sign Milano to a long-term contract that is structured to minimize his 2021 salary-cap number, which would allow them to make other moves in free agency, whether it be retaining their own players or adding from outside the organization. They'll have to do so quickly, however, as Milano's agent can begin negotiating with other teams as of midnight Monday, when the league's "legal tampering" period opens.

Lavonte David, expected to be the top pending free agent linebacker, signed Tuesday to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years and $25 million, according to reports. With David off the market, Milano could be a more attractive option to potential suitors.

In addition to Milano, the current Bills scheduled to become unrestricted free agents are offensive linemen Daryl Williams, Ty Nsekhe, Brian Winters and Jon Feliciano, defensive end Trent Murphy, cornerback Josh Norman, safety Dean Marlowe, tight end Tyler Kroft, quarterback Matt Barkley, running backs T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones, and wide receivers Andre Roberts and Isaiah McKenzie.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News