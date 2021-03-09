Bills will not use franchise or transition tag this offseason

The Buffalo Bills will not make use of the franchise or transition tags this offseason.
That means the team's 14 pending unrestricted free agents will hit the open market at the start of the NFL's new league year March 17, barring a contract extension between now and then. The deadline for teams to designate use of the franchise or transition tags was 4 p.m. Tuesday. There was speculation that deadline could be moved as teams await word on the final 2021 salary cap, but such a move never came.
Either of the tags was considered a possibility for Buffalo's most high-profile impending UFA, linebacker Matt Milano.
"Anything is," General Manager Brandon Beane said at his end-of-season press conference when asked if using the franchise tag was a possibility for Milano. "It will come back to that cap and what we can afford. ... So, definitely some tough moves to make. But, listen, we want to keep good players. Matt’s a good player, so we’d love to keep him here. But, again, he’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”
The cost for using either of the tags has not been made official because the salary cap isn't set, but contracts website Over The Cap estimates the franchise tag for a linebacker will be $15.657 million and the transition tag will be $13.406 million. Either way, that would be a big investment for the Bills to make in an offseason when space under the salary cap is limited.
The Bills still could re-sign Milano to a long-term contract that is structured to minimize his 2021 salary-cap number, which would allow them to make other moves in free agency, whether it be retaining their own players or adding from outside the organization. They'll have to do so quickly, however, as Milano's agent can begin negotiating with other teams as of midnight Monday, when the league's "legal tampering" period opens.
Lavonte David, expected to be the top pending free agent linebacker, signed Tuesday to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years and $25 million, according to reports. With David off the market, Milano could be a more attractive option to potential suitors.
In addition to Milano, the current Bills scheduled to become unrestricted free agents are offensive linemen Daryl Williams, Ty Nsekhe, Brian Winters and Jon Feliciano, defensive end Trent Murphy, cornerback Josh Norman, safety Dean Marlowe, tight end Tyler Kroft, quarterback Matt Barkley, running backs T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones, and wide receivers Andre Roberts and Isaiah McKenzie.