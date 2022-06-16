Bills will hold 12 open practices during training camp, starting July 24

The Buffalo Bills will open training camp on July 24 at St. John Fisher College in suburban Rochester, the team announced Thursday.

The Bills will hold 11 practices open to the public at training camp, and a 12th open practice will be held at Highmark Stadium on a Friday evening, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

The team is back at the Pittsford campus for the first time since 2019 after two summers spent training at the Orchard Park facility due to the Covid pandemic. The number of open practices is the same as the Bills held in Pittsford in 2018 under coach Sean McDermott. In 2019, there were only eight practices open to the public because the team spent a couple of days in Spartanburg, S.C., holding joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

There are no joint practices with another club this summer.

“I know the fans in Rochester are probably excited about it,” quarterback Josh Allen said this week. “You know, there's a lot of fans that do that commute on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays for us. So it's a way to give some outreach back to them as well and show them that we appreciate them. But we're looking forward to it.”

All fans attending the camp sessions will be required to obtain a mobile ticket, which will be available for free at: buffalobills.com/training-camp.

Season ticket holders can claim tickets starting at 10 a.m. on July 13. On July 14, registered Bills mobile app users can reserve tickets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the general public can obtain tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per account.

The Bills will be one of the first teams to open training camp this summer because they will play in the NFL’s Kickoff Game, opening the regular season, on Sept. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Bills also will hold three practices at camp in Pittsford that are not open to the public. In all, camp will span 17 days. They break camp on Aug. 11, two days before the first preseason game, at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Camp is sponsored by the law firm Connors & Ferris.

The practices open to the public at St. John Fisher are: 9:45 a.m. July 24, 25, 27, 29 and 30; 9:45 a.m. Aug. 1, 2 and 4; 11:45 a.m. Aug. 7; and 9:45 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11.

Parking for camp is available at Mendon and Sutherland High Schools for each practice, and shuttle bus service is provided to campus.

Ticket details for the "return of the Blue and Red" practice at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 5 will be announced at a later date.

