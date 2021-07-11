Bills' wide receivers among best in NFL, primed for deep playoff run

This is the first in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment focuses on wide receivers.
Josh Allen’s wide receiving corps rates among the best in the NFL.
The Bills’ decorated and talent-laden top four includes two returning All-Pros in No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs and slot receiver Cole Beasley, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ added through free agency in Emmanuel Sanders and an ascending youngster in second-year pro Gabriel Davis.
Diggs, 27, led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards last season, becoming the first player in franchise history to lead the league in both categories. Both stats set career highs, and his eight touchdown receptions were the second most in his career.
Beasley, 32, led the NFL with 948 receiving yards in the slot.
Sanders, 34, is coming off a disappointing season in New Orleans but is an excellent route-runner with a wealth of experience. He replaces John Brown, who signed with Las Vegas.
And Davis, 22, is a vertical threat with size (6-foot-2, 216 pounds). He averaged better than 17 yards per reception and was second only to Diggs with seven touchdown catches last season, as the Bills posted a 13-3 regular season record and reached the AFC Championship Game.
Returnees: Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Duke Williams, Tanner Gentry.
Newcomers: Emmanuel Sanders (free agent, Saints), Marquez Stevenson (sixth-round draft pick, Houston), Jake Kumerow (free agent, Saints; second stint with Bills), Lance Lenoir (free agent, Seahawks), Brandon Powell (free agent, Falcons).
Departures: John Brown (free agent, Raiders), Andre Roberts (free agent, Texans).
Key number: One, aka, first.
Diggs became the first veteran player to lead the NFL in receiving yards in his first season with a new team. His 127 receptions set a single-season franchise record. And his seven 100-yard receiving games tied a single-season franchise record shared by Andre Reed (1989) and Eric Moulds (2000). It was the sixth-highest total in NFL history.
Top position battle: In some respects, this could be Emmanuel Sanders vs. Gabriel Davis for the No. 2 job, replacing John Brown. But the Bills line up in four-wide sets enough that both should receive significant playing time and target share.
Perhaps the biggest question related to wide receivers heading into training camp revolves around kick and punt return duties, with the departure of Pro Bowler Andre Roberts in free agency. Isaiah McKenzie may have the inside track, but rookie sixth-round draft pick Marquez Stevenson and former Falcons returner Brandon Powell should have opportunities to earn the job. The Bills are likely to keep six or seven wide receivers.
What to expect: The Bills heavily leaned on their wide receivers last season.
Buffalo targeted its wide receivers more than any other team in the NFL except Pittsburgh, used four-wide receiver sets on 15% of their plays for second in the league, and the analytics website Pro Football Focus awarded the group the second-highest receiving grade.
This year should bring more of the same, with the starting quarterback, three of the top four receivers and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll all returning.
Davis should continue to grow after his excellent rookie season, particularly if Sanders embraces the role of veteran mentor. McKenzie remains a threat on screens and jet sweeps. And Hodgins, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 who spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, is healthy, adds size (6-4, 210) and impressed during offseason workouts.
This group is primed for another deep playoff run.