Bills' wide receivers among best in NFL, primed for deep playoff run

This is the first in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment focuses on wide receivers.

Josh Allen’s wide receiving corps rates among the best in the NFL.

The Bills’ decorated and talent-laden top four includes two returning All-Pros in No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs and slot receiver Cole Beasley, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ added through free agency in Emmanuel Sanders and an ascending youngster in second-year pro Gabriel Davis.

Diggs, 27, led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards last season, becoming the first player in franchise history to lead the league in both categories. Both stats set career highs, and his eight touchdown receptions were the second most in his career.

Beasley, 32, led the NFL with 948 receiving yards in the slot.

Sanders, 34, is coming off a disappointing season in New Orleans but is an excellent route-runner with a wealth of experience. He replaces John Brown, who signed with Las Vegas.