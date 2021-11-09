 Skip to main content
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs reacts to fans' mistakes as part of new campaign
1020067500 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) plays catch with the fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Stefon Diggs thinks everyone's made mistakes, but he's also ready to tell people what he thinks of theirs. 

The Bills wide receiver is part of Snickers' "Rookie Mistake of the Year" campaign, where fans admit and submit some of their more egregious errors. Then, NFL players get to read them and give their analysis. 

Sitting on stage and wearing a theatrical turtleneck, Diggs gives his reaction to each confession in a new video, looking directly into the camera and perhaps these people's souls to do so. 

"Taught a whole virtual class for one hour without the sound on. Students were amused," he reads in one case, before adding, "I'm amused, too."

It's a seasonlong campaign where multiple NFL players will read submissions or even visit those fans. Diggs is the first. One winner with the best (or worst?) rookie mistake will get to go to the Super Bowl, the ultimate redemption for an embarrassing blunder. 

