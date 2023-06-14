Head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but refused to answer any other questions or provide details about the situation before the Bills hit the practice field.

Then, just as the Bills took the field for a 12:15 p.m. practice, Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the receiver is in Buffalo, took his physical Monday and has met with General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott over the past two days and “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” The Bills later clarified that Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday.

Bakari later told NFL Media the situation was on its way to being resolved and confirmed the issue is not contract related. He described it as an “in house” issue.

“I know, internally, we’re working on some things – not football related,” quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday after practice. “But, Stef, he’s my guy. I (expletive) love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us and that’s not the case, but I’ve got his back no matter what. I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough."