Stefon Diggs was with his Buffalo Bills teammates Wednesday on Day 2 of the team's mandatory minicamp.
Diggs' appearance at least turns down the temperature and speculation on a rift between the wide receiver and the organization.
Diggs was in a helmet and jersey during the portion open to reporters.
He’s here. 😁#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dMbkdV5Gh2— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2023
Diggs was at One Bills Drive on Monday and Tuesday, but left before the start of practice Tuesday, though his agent disputed that timeline in a message to the Associated Press.
Head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but refused to answer any other questions or provide details about the situation before the Bills hit the practice field.
Then, just as the Bills took the field for a 12:15 p.m. practice, Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the receiver is in Buffalo, took his physical Monday and has met with General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott over the past two days and “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” The Bills later clarified that Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday.
Bakari later told NFL Media the situation was on its way to being resolved and confirmed the issue is not contract related. He described it as an “in house” issue.
“I know, internally, we’re working on some things – not football related,” quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday after practice. “But, Stef, he’s my guy. I (expletive) love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us and that’s not the case, but I’ve got his back no matter what. I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough."