Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to reporters after practice on the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Here are some of the highlights:

On minicamp: “Coach had came up and said he misspoke. Everybody has family issues in the house, like. Obviously the way we lost was terrible in any regard. You don’t want to lose any game. We’ve been trying to get over the hump. There was a lot of frustration. … Me and him did have a conversation. It’s all water under the bridge. I don’t like dancing around it. All is well. We’re back at work. It’s a business at the end of the day, but when you go out there and fight tooth and nail and put a lot of sweat equity into this thing, it is like a family. … I like to keep everything in house. Everything that needed to be said was said. We talked it out as men."

On asking for a bigger role in the offense: “That’s insane. For me to what more say in the offense is crazy because I play receiver. I don’t care what play is called. I can’t get up there and says, call this. There’s a lot of outlandish things that people were saying out there. … There’s no question about who I am as a player, what I am and what I do and that’s always been represented. And what I do, in how hard I work, you can see and my teammates speak highly of me in that regard, especially because I’ve been a captain for three years. You can’t say that about a lot of players in the league. … The offseason is made for talk. There’s not a lot of football going on so let’s talk about things going on outside of football."

On whether he is on the same page as McDermott: “100%. … I’m not a corner or a DB, so it’s not like I need to get play calls from him. From a head coach perspective, I have the utmost respect for him. You can have an open door policy where you can have a conversation as a man, not just about football.”

On the window: “We’ve been doing everything we can. We’ve got the right pieces. I think we’re in a great spot. People might be counting us down and looking at us as not good as we might be or could be.” He has played in an NFC title game and an AFC title game without getting to the Super Bowl and said that's where some of the frustration comes from, and he said that frustration is "human."

On pressure: “I don’t have any pressure on me. The pressure comes from everybody outside. That’s a lot of noise. The grind is the grind.”

On whether he still wants to retire as a Bill: "100 percent."

On targets: “It’s not about targets. I’ve had north of 100 targets in every year I’ve been here … It’s getting on the same page consistently in those pivotal moments when we’re trying to make things happen. We had a feast or famine in the red zone. We weren’t clicking on all cylinders. … What can I do better. I can be a lot of better for him. He’s so hard on himself. In our eyes, he’s amazing.

On Ken Dorsey: If you don’t have confidence in Dorsey, we went 13-3. That's not easy to do for a first-time offensive coordinator. It has to make sense. My confidence level is high. Those couple of games we did lose we lost by one or two miscues. For a first-time OC, he did everything he did to put us in a position to win.”

On his busy offseason: "I might be at Fashion Week. That doesn't mean I don't love football. I eat, sleep, breathe football ... But people want me to be a football player and do nothing else. There's a lot of life out there. I've been playing football since I was 5. I promise you it's OK if I do something else. I won't lose focus."