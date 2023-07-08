PITTSBURGH – Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was among several teammates and NFL stars who attended the Chasing M's Charity Softball Game Saturday night at Charles L. Cost Field in support of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Diggs did not play but spent some time with Hamlin during batting practice before the game and also played around Hamlin's younger brother, Damir, among others.

Damir, wearing a red jersey with the No. 3 on the back, noted that he won MVP at his youth baseball tournament Saturday. He was getting a number of the players to sign a "Terrible Towel," including Diggs, who then scooped up the towel and forced Damir to jump to try to reach it.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, a close friend and college teammate of Hamlin's at Pitt, also attended the game. They were originally scheduled to be on opposite teams, but Jackson made sure he ended up on the same time as Hamlin by the time the game started.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald headed a number of Pitt football alums who were involved. The list included Arizona running back James Conner and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd. Former Bills receiver Tavon Austin also attended.

The event was part of a jam-packed weekend for Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation that included a football camp for nearly 400 kids Friday, the softball game Saturday and continues Sunday with a stop on the Chasing M's CPR Tour at PNC Park and a high school football all-star game.