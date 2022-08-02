Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shines at start of camp

Isaiah McKenzie has a modest request.

He would like to see how this year goes before he formally proclaims himself “The Face of the League,” a notable upgrade from “The Face of the Franchise.”

The Bills’ affable wide receiver laughed as he postponed the promotion.

“Just give me this season, and then we’ll talk about it,” he said. “Just give me the season.”

It is likely, in the meantime, that McKenzie has more people talking about him. McKenzie has had a dedicated fanbase for a while now, but with his role expected to expand and with a prominent start to training camp, the cheers are a little louder.

“It's more noticeable now that I'm in the slot position, right now I'm with the 1s and things like that,” McKenzie said Tuesday.

The sixth-year receiver has had highlight catches virtually every day of camp. He’s fit in well as quarterback Josh Allen’s security-blanket target out of the slot.

Still, McKenzie, whose NFL career has been most defined by his persistence, isn’t ready to declare he’s made it. The Bills bringing in veteran receiver Jamison Crowder this offseason was a reminder

“Jobs are up for grabs,” McKenzie said. “But I know I've got to go out there and play my best football and put my best foot forward to win the job. And that's what I plan on doing. Jamison Crowder came in. He's had a great career. And he came in to compete with me. And I came back to compete with him.”

So far, the much-anticipated battle between McKenzie and Crowder has been mostly postponed. Crowder has missed the bulk of training camp with soreness, giving McKenzie even more reps. Crowder did practice Tuesday, but either way, McKenzie has embraced the challenge.

“I know it wasn't going to be easy. And I know it's not easy now,” McKenzie said. “I still got to continue to stack days. And that's what I feel like I'm doing. I feel like I'm doing a great job at it. I just got to keep being consistent and just come out here every day and make plays.”

He’s held up that end so far. McKenzie has looked dynamic. As the end of the first week of training camp came to a close, coach Sean McDermott said there were “three or four guys that have made a ton of plays so far in camp.” McKenzie was one of them.

“Yes. He’s made plays, he’s showed up as well,” McDermott said Saturday. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to make plays, right? The ball is thrown to you, you’ve got to catch the football whether it’s in open space or in a contested situation.”

On Tuesday, McKenzie once again flaunted some strong route-running, snagging two touchdowns from Allen in one-on-one work. McKenzie first beat cornerback Siran Neal on a lofted throw to the back corner of the end zone. Later, he out-juked cornerback Tim Harris on a catch in the side of the end zone.

McKenzie knows, though, that in earning a bigger role on the Bills offense, it comes with a caveat.

“I think the biggest adjustment is going to be the potential of stepping into a full-time role now, right where (there are) teams game planning for you,” McDermott said. “You have more film out there, and so it’s an adjustment. And there’s a toughness piece that comes with that, where there’s more of a chance for good plays, yes, but there’s more of a chance for some plays you want back as well for bad plays.”

There have been challenges. McKenzie was candid after practice about his frustration on one play Tuesday, where Allen was intercepted by cornerback Taron Johnson, with McKenzie as the intended receiver.

“I ran the over route, and Taron was underneath me, and the safety was over the top, and I didn’t expect that ball, but the ball came,” McKenzie said. “And I probably should have either knocked it down or tried to go get it, or something of that nature.”

He threw his helmet on the sideline after the play, mad at himself for not reacting faster. But the lesson will last longer than the emotions.

“It comes with the territory,” McKenzie said. “Like coach said, gotta take the good with the bad, but I’ll make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

The time McKenzie has had to build rapport, often behind the scenes, with Allen has helped. McKenzie pointed out that while former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley got the vast majority of work in the slot last season, McKenzie’s arrival in Buffalo predated Beasley’s.

McKenzie is comfortable with Allen, and the wide receiver takes any and all instruction from the quarterback well. McKenzie knows as his role evolves, so does his accountability. He’s doing everything he can to make Allen’s job easier, and it’s going quite well.

“That means I got to get open – man-to-man coverage, zone, I got to be in the right position, in the right space,” McKenzie said. “I feel like that's evolved. I'm getting open for (Allen) when he needs me open. I'm sitting in zone when he needs me to be there. And it's been awesome so far.”