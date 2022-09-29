Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis does not practice Thursday

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis did not practice Thursday with an ankle injury.

This marks a downgrade from Wednesday when he was listed as a limited participant. During the portion of practice open to the media Thursday, Davis was on the field without a helmet, watching his teammates go through drills.

Davis has been dealing with an injured ankle for a bit now, and he missed the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was limited all week leading up to the game against the Miami Dolphins, but he played 88 snaps (96% of the total) and had 37 yards on three catches.

In addition to Davis, cornerback Christian Benford (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) also did not practice Thursday.

Cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) were all limited and practiced in red non-contact jerseys. Bates is in the concussion protocol, so his participation indicated that he has moved to the next stage.

Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), center Mitch Morse (elbow) offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) also were limited.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, returned Thursday and was a full participant.

"I'm good. I'm good," Dawkins said. "Coach took care of me, I'm back, I'm ready to go."

Dawkins played all 90 snaps against Miami. He said he changed his weightlifting day as he has tried to recover this week.

"It was tons of water," Dawkins said. "Just tons of water and Pedialyte, a little bit of Gatorade, and IVs. Still kind of recovering now. ... Most of us had to alter our weekly routines, 'cause that took a hit out of us."

For the Ravens, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) did not practice Thursday.

The Ravens also officially placed nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve. Pierce posted that he was having surgery, after tearing his biceps in Baltimore's win over New England.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (chest), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), wide receiver James Proche (groin), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were listed as full participants.

Stanley missed the final 16 games last season and the first three games this season and has had multiple surgeries on his left ankle.

"This could very possibly be the week. I'm very close," he told Baltimore reporters Thursday.