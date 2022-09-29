 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis does not participate in open portion of practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Gashing the D

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a huge catch during the fourth quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis did not participate in the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday. 

He was on the field but did not participate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Davis has been dealing with an injured ankle and missed the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. Davis returned Sunday against the Dolphins.

He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The Bills have not released their Thursday injury report. 

Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis and offensive lineman Ryan Bates practiced in red noncontact jerseys. Bates is in the concussion protocol so his participation indicates that he has moved to the next stage. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News