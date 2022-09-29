Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis does not participate in open portion of practice

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis did not participate in the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday.

He was on the field but did not participate.

Davis has been dealing with an injured ankle and missed the Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. Davis returned Sunday against the Dolphins.

He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The Bills have not released their Thursday injury report.

Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis and offensive lineman Ryan Bates practiced in red noncontact jerseys. Bates is in the concussion protocol so his participation indicates that he has moved to the next stage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.