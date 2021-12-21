Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley lands on Covid-19 list

The Buffalo Bills placed Cole Beasley on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Tuesday, a blow to the team's receiving corps in advance of this week's showdown with the New England Patriots.

Beasley arguably has been the most vocal anti-vaccine proponent among NFL players, saying on social media last summer that he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated and wanted to live his life his way.

Beasley has said he is not pro or anti-vaccine but is "pro choice" to allow each person to make an individual decision.

He remains unvaccinated, according to the NFL Network. He will need to quarantine for 10 days under NFL protocols, meaning he will miss Sunday's game in Foxborough, Mass.

"I didn’t get it cause I do not need it," Beasley tweeted in October before shutting down his account. "What other explanation do you need? The fact that I need to explain any reason for my own choice is the problem. That’s the whole point. The risks are not the same for everyone."