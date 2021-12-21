Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley: 'Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are'

Beasley said he is feeling "fine with mild symptoms" and said, "I look forward to being back out there with my teammates soon."

There's a good chance the Bills also will be without receiver Emmanuel Sanders vs. the Patriots. Sanders was unable to practice last week and missed the Carolina game Sunday. He was deemed "week to week" by coach Sean McDermott after suffering a knee injury against Tampa Bay. Gabriel Davis replaced Sanders in the lineup against the Panthers.

Beasley and fellow wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie were fined earlier this season for not wearing their masks in the team facility, though Beasley said he was fined for taking "five steps" into the facility without his mask on. McKenzie responded to the fine by getting vaccinated.

If Sanders also is out this week, it likely would mean more snaps for McKenzie in Beasley's slot position.

Beasley is enjoying another productive season. He has 76 catches for 640 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He ranks second in the NFL in catches out of the slot position with 63, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (73). Beasley had 82 catches for 967 yards in 2020.