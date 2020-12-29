Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley considered 'week to week'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is being considered week to week, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday.

McDermott said Beasley suffered a leg injury late in the game against the New England Patriots, but said he did not have specifics on the injury.

The veteran slot receiver headed to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. Beasley got his foot stuck in the turf a few minutes prior to heading to the locker room and was slow coming off the field. He spoke with athletic trainers on the bench before heading to the locker room.

Beasley already has career highs in targets (107), receptions (82) and yards (967). He is just shy of the first 1,000-yard season of his career, but seems unlikely to play against Miami on Sunday.