 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley considered 'week to week'
0 comments

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley considered 'week to week'

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Broncos

Bills receiver Cole Beasley runs with the ball as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson defends during the second half.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is being considered week to week, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday. 

McDermott said Beasley suffered a leg injury late in the game against the New England Patriots, but said he did not have specifics on the injury. 

The veteran slot receiver headed to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. Beasley got his foot stuck in the turf a few minutes prior to heading to the locker room and was slow coming off the field. He spoke with athletic trainers on the bench before heading to the locker room.

Beasley already has career highs in targets (107), receptions (82) and yards (967). He is just shy of the first 1,000-yard season of his career, but seems unlikely to play against Miami on Sunday. 

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East in 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News