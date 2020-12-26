 Skip to main content
Bills weighing whether to activate wide receiver John Brown
Bills weighing whether to activate wide receiver John Brown

  • Updated
Bills Seahawks fourth

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) gashes the Seattle Seahawks defense during the fourth quarter Nov. 8 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Harry Scull Jr.

While the Bills' decision to release wide receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday seemed like a sign that John Brown was ready to return from injured reserve, coach Sean McDermott was not ready to make a move yet. 

"We’ll see," McDermott told reporters Saturday. "We'll get through practice today and continue to evaluate how John’s doing. Just like last week."

The Bills have until 4 p.m. Monday, in advance of the game against the New England Patriots, to make a roster move to activate Brown, who has missed four games with an ankle injury suffered against Arizona. 

Kumerow, who scored a touchdown last week against Denver, was claimed on waivers by the New Orleans Saints. The Bills had potentially hoped that Kumerow would go unclaimed and would sign with their practice squad. 

The only player ruled out for Monday is tight end Reggie Gilliam with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (groin) and safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) were listed as limited. Johnson was listed as a full participant in Saturday's practice after being limited earlier in the week. Nsekhe was limited after not practicing earlier in the week.

No other players had an injury designation for the game. 

