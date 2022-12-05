Bills' Week 15 game against Dolphins moved to Saturday night, Dec. 17

The Bills game against the Miami Dolphins will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, the league announced Monday.
The game at Highmark Stadium will be shown on NFL Network and is available locally on WKBW (Channel 7).
The Bills host the Jets on Sunday and then have back-to-back Saturday games, at home against Miami and at Chicago on Christmas Eve. They then travel to Cincinnati for "Monday Night Football" Jan. 2 before closing the season against New England.
Bills-Dolphins is the third game of a tripleheader.
Indianapolis faces Minnesota at 1 p.m. with Baltimore vs. Cleveland at 4:30 p.m.
Here is the full revised Week 15 schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 15
People are also reading…
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 1 PM NFLN
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 4:30 PM NFLN
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM NFLN (WKBW in Buffalo)
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1 PM FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers 1 PM CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears 1 PM FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 1 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 PM FOX
Detroit Lions at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders 8:20 PM NBC
Monday, Dec. 19
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ESPN