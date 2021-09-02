Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback

Before cornerback Levi Wallace met safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, their presence loomed over him. Walking around the Buffalo Bills facilities, he saw them everywhere.
“I didn't know what to expect. I come in seeing their pictures all over the place, and I was like ‘Man, these guys are bullies, like they're not even gonna like me,’ " he said with a laugh Thursday.
The Buffalo Bills kept 11 defensive linemen: six defensive ends and five defensive tackles. Beane believes doing so will bolster this defense, even if it sheds a few spots elsewhere on the team.
Now, the fourth-year corner relishes the chance to see Hyde, Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White every day.
“It's unheard of for a group of DBs to be together this long,” Wallace said. “Those guys are my brothers, and we've been through, just outside of football, life together. And so that's been real special to me.”
Like brothers tend to do, Wallace also was quick to highlight his supposed winning records. He says they compete in everything: basketball, golf, cornhole, hockey. They compete in things that don’t even come down to athletic abilities.
Backups Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were signed to the team’s practice squad, giving the team four quarterbacks, with Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky on the active roster.
“I told Micah he’d never beat me again in anything, it didn't matter – paper, rock, scissors – that's just who we are,” he said.
It’s a healthy approach for Wallace, who says he’s still competing with Dane Jackson for the starting cornerback spot opposite White.
“They continue to battle, and that’s true for all positions – the competition continues and that’s a good thing,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “We’ve got extremely competitive guys out here that want to compete – that’s the environment that we foster and facilitate every day out here. Yet it’s putting the team first and taking care of one another. You’ll see Levi out there, and you’ll also see Dane at times.”
McDermott later said that he does “have a pretty good feel in my mind” for who will start, but his emphasis remained on fostering competition.
Wallace and Jackson each missed some time with injuries. Wallace, who was listed with a hip injury, said his was the product of making it to age 26.
The Buffalo Bills probably don’t love the idea of exposing quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm to waivers, but general manager Brandon Beane understandably didn’t want to lose a talented player at another position.
“Old age, honestly. I feel better, though. I feel better,” he said Thursday. “I don't know the medical term, but it needed to heal, and it feels a lot better. The training staff’s done a great job, so I'm moving back (like) I was before. Still a little sore, but like I said, I'm not 18 anymore.”
But he knows that age comes with experience, which benefits both him and the Bills defense. The continuity has made in-game adjustments a faster and smoother process.
“It's easy just to talk to those guys and go on the sideline and make adjustments,” he said. “…With us, there’s so much trust, we say what we see and then we keep it moving on making those adjustments so fast, so it's been great being a part of the secondary.”
Hollister heads south
Tight end Jacob Hollister has found a new landing spot. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Hollister, who was released by the Bills on Tuesday, is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. General manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that he expected Hollister would end up elsewhere.
Hollister signed with the Bills in March, after two years each in New England and Seattle. Now, he joins No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Pelissero reports that Hollister “had several offers after his surprise release by the (Bills).”
The Bills face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Nov. 7.
The Bills kept 11 defensive linemen and seven wide receivers. That would be the most ever to start a season at each position under coach Sean McDermott.
Dawkins starts new campaign
Left tackle Dion Dawkins has an extra reason to hope for a lot of Bills touchdowns this season. The fifth-year lineman has launched a “TD’s For Dreamers” campaign with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier.
Dawkins himself is pledging $100 for each touchdown the Bills score this season, and he is asking fans to pledge as well, with incentives starting at $2 per touchdown. All the proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters through Dion’s Dreamers Fund and will help match more kids with mentors.
“I love Western New York and the people here,” Dawkins said in a release. “It’s important for me to support the children of this area, and Big Brothers Big Sisters does an amazing job of giving kids in need positive mentors to make their lives better. It’s important for kids to feel like they have someone in their corner and is there to help them pursue their dreams.”