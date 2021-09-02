Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback

Before cornerback Levi Wallace met safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, their presence loomed over him. Walking around the Buffalo Bills facilities, he saw them everywhere.

“I didn't know what to expect. I come in seeing their pictures all over the place, and I was like ‘Man, these guys are bullies, like they're not even gonna like me,’ " he said with a laugh Thursday.

Now, the fourth-year corner relishes the chance to see Hyde, Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White every day.

“It's unheard of for a group of DBs to be together this long,” Wallace said. “Those guys are my brothers, and we've been through, just outside of football, life together. And so that's been real special to me.”

Like brothers tend to do, Wallace also was quick to highlight his supposed winning records. He says they compete in everything: basketball, golf, cornhole, hockey. They compete in things that don’t even come down to athletic abilities.

“I told Micah he’d never beat me again in anything, it didn't matter – paper, rock, scissors – that's just who we are,” he said.

It’s a healthy approach for Wallace, who says he’s still competing with Dane Jackson for the starting cornerback spot opposite White.