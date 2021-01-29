 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills waive cornerback E.J. Gaines, who had opted out of 2020 season
0 comments

Bills waive cornerback E.J. Gaines, who had opted out of 2020 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills-Training Camp-Pittsford-NFL-Scull

Bills defensive back Kevin Johnson has a history of injuries. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines, who opted out of the 2020 season, was waived Friday, according to the daily transaction report. 

Gaines cited family reasons when he told the Bills that he would opt out in early August. His fiancee is a cancer survivor and his son has breathing problems, ESPN reported

Just a week into the free-agent signing period in March, Gaines signed a one-year deal to rejoin Buffalo for his third stint. 

He missed the 2015 season with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. He missed five games in 2016 with a thigh injury. He gave the Bills quality play in 11 starts in 2017 but missed five games with a groin injury. He missed 10 games in the 2018 season with Cleveland due to two concussions.

Then came a hard-luck hit last year at training camp when Andre Roberts landed awkwardly on Gaines, crunching the cornerback’s torso, which caused a significant core muscle injury that kept him out for the season.

“I’m just excited to show the coaches what I can do when I get back out there,” he told The News in June. “Every day you’ve got to prove yourself. That’s my thought process. Me and coach (Leslie) Frazier have a great relationship. I think he loves my competitive nature. I want to compete and win as bad as he does.”

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News