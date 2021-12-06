Bills vs. Patriots: Rounding up the experts' picks from around the NFL

The New England Patriots visit Highmark Stadium for a much-hyped and anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots hold a half-game lead on the Bills in the AFC East and would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs if the season ended after Sunday's games.
Here is a roundup of a bunch of predictions from The Buffalo News and national media outlets:
The Buffalo News: Three of our five selectors have the Bills narrowly winning, including two selecting a one-point victory.
Here's some of what Jay Skurski had to say:
The truth is, the Bills have come up small against teams that can run the ball well, like the Titans and Colts. We’ve seen Bill Belichick-coached teams run the ball at will at times against the Bills. If the weather demands a ground game, the stats say the Bills have a good chance, since they run the ball as well on a per-game basis and defend the run better than the Patriots.
Marc Lawrence, The Buffalo News, PlaybookSports.com: Patriots by one point.
After its 4-1 straight up and against the spread start, Buffalo enters just 3-3 straight up and against the spread in the last six games.
ESPN: Of the 11 experts listed, it's six for the Patriots and five for the Bills.
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Bills 20, Patriots 17.
This is such a fascinating matchup. The Bills embody so many of the league-wide trends from the last few years, while the Patriots embody so much of the counter measures taken by coaches to go heavy while their opponents go light, zigging while the rest of the league zags. I believe that big-game experience matters. These Bills – namely their secondary and defense overall – have been in so many marquee matchups since Sean McDermott arrived. The Patriots' offense is powerful, improving and finding its way. But the unit hasn't played together long, and Mac Jones hasn't been tested liked this. I expect Buffalo and New England to split their two games over the next month. The most likely way for that to happen is for each home team to win and for Bill Belichick to make his adjustments in the rematch. Look for Josh Allen's running to make the difference this time.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bills 26, Patriots 20.
This is the game of the week with first place in the AFC East on the line. The Patriots have won six straight games and have really impressed on defense. It will be fun to see what Bill Belichick throws at Josh Allen. The Bills looked much better last week against the Saints than they did for most of November. They continue to play well here. Bills take it.
CBS Sports: Two of their eight experts are going with the Bills.
Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Michael David Smith have the Patriots winning by four points.
Smith: The Patriots have been the best team in the NFL for the last six weeks, and I don’t see that changing in Buffalo. New England takes a major step toward winning the AFC East. Patriots 24, Bills 20.
Florio: It’s all falling together perfectly for the Patriots. Patriots 27, Bills 23.
USA TODAY Sports: All seven of their experts have the Patriots getting the victory, but all seven are projecting the game to come down to eight points or less.
Bleacher Report: Four of six experts are choosing the Bills, with the average predicted score of 23-17.
Wrote Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon: Honestly, this is a toss-up. The Bills have slipped up twice in the last four weeks and are 0-3 in one-score games this season, but New England is due for a slip-up of its own. Tre'Davious White's injury and the Bill Belichick factor give me enough caution to avoid dropping big bucks here, but my gut tells me Buffalo prevails in a massive home game. The Bills are still the better team with the better quarterback.
The Athletic: Five of eight experts select the Bills to win.
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Patriots 23, Bills 20.
The Bills are 5-5 ATS as a favorite, and they are matched up against the hottest team in the league in what should be a live atmosphere. These are the two best scoring defenses in the league, so it's going to be tight. Will the Patriots run their win streak to seven games? We think they will.
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 23, Patriots 19.
Mac Jones faces his toughest test yet as a rookie QB, in a hostile environment, on the road, in the elements, with first place on the line against a nasty defense. The Patriots also have a daunting defense that will contain the big plays from counterpart Josh Allen. This is a bit of grinding game for both sides with limited rushing success, so the unique dual threat playmaking of Allen will make the difference in a game that stays tight and rather ugly deep into the fourth quarter.
