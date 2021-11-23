Bills vs. Carolina Panthers set for Sunday, Dec. 19

The Buffalo Bills game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game will air on Fox.

The game had been among five candidates to be played a day earlier, Dec. 18, as an NFL Network doubleheader.

Instead, the Browns and Raiders will play at 4:30 p.m. that day followed by the Patriots and Colts at 8:20 p.m.

The Bills have the "Monday Night Football" game against Patriots on Dec. 6 in Week 13, visit the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Week 14 and then face Carolina in Week 15.

Barring flex changes, the Bills' season closing stretch is at New England at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26; home for Atlanta at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2; and home for the Jets at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The @NFL has announced updated schedules for Week 13 (Dec. 5) and Week 15 (Dec. 18-19). pic.twitter.com/Va7ZlEwAfE — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 23, 2021