Bills vs. Carolina Panthers set for Sunday, Dec. 19
Coach calls it

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott calls plays on the sideline during the second quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game will air on Fox.

The game had been among five candidates to be played a day earlier, Dec. 18, as an NFL Network doubleheader.

Instead, the Browns and Raiders will play at 4:30 p.m. that day followed by the Patriots and Colts at 8:20 p.m. 

The Bills have the "Monday Night Football" game against Patriots on Dec. 6 in Week 13, visit the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Week 14 and then face Carolina in Week 15. 

Barring flex changes, the Bills' season closing stretch is at New England at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26; home for Atlanta at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2; and home for the Jets at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9.

