Bills' Von Miller won't play against Patriots and 'we'll see where it goes from there,' McDermott says

Miller was stepped on by Lions center Frank Ragnow as he pursued Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a play that ended with a 7-yard completion to Kalif Raymond.

McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as athletic trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline. After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted back to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game.

In other injury news, McDermott said the Bills will see how left tackle Dion Dawkins does this week in practice before determining his status. Dawkins injured an ankle on the last series of the first half.

Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are "improving," McDermott said. He said the same about linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and center Mitch Morse.

"I'm not going to rule it out and not able to say for sure," McDermott said.

McDermott said he thought cornerback Tre'Davious White "looked strong" and was "fantastic" in his first game action in a year.

Rookie cornerback Christian Benford is dealing with an oblique injury and will be "week to week." He was injured Sunday.