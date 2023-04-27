Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was expecting a little airtime during the NFL draft, but plans changed.

A 60-second ad featuring Miller will not be aired, he said on social media.

"My video with (Pennington) was rejected from airing during #DraftDay," Miller tweeted Thursday. "But I won’t be silent on player safety. It’s time to #FlipTheTurf."

Miller is partnering with seed-company Pennington as well as other players to campaign for all NFL teams to play on natural grass. Currently, half the teams in the league play on artificial turf, including the Bills.

Miller did not say why the ad for #FlipTheTurf was rejected. A spokesperson for the campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Pennington also tweeted the ad, with the comment, "They can reject our ad, but they can’t reject @VonMiller’s voice on player safety. It’s time to #FlipTheTurf #DraftDay"

In Miller's ad, which was released on social media, he tied the plea back to draft day.

"We all cheered the day I got drafted. It was supposed to a celebration," Miller says in the ad. "But deep down, I knew it was going to be tough. The game will take a toll on you. Twisted ankles. Torn ACLs. Your body pushed – to the brink."

Miller knows first-hand. His first season with the Bills was cut short by an torn ACL.

"We all knew the risk when we signed up," Miller said. "But why do injuries have to come direct from the field? I'm talking about artificial turf. It's taken down teammates. Even myself."

The NFL and the NFLPA have debated the safety of the two playing surfaces, with players generally being proponents of natural grass.

"They try to say it's safe," Miller said. "But we know. We're the ones out there battling on it. We need the real thing: real grass. It's what the game was built on."

Miller told The Buffalo News earlier this week how despite being allergic to grass, he's still all in on supporting it use over artificial turf.

"This moment is supposed to be something special," Miller said. "But until turf is off the field, draft day will always be painful. It's time to put the players first. Get turf off the field, and bring back grass."