INDIANAPOLIS – Von Miller knows he wants to be a general manager one day. He does not want to coach, but on Friday, the pass rusher joked that he would call the plays if would help the Buffalo Bills win. They do have an opening.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking a year off from coaching. Frazier plans to return to coaching in 2024, the Bills said.

“I didn't see it coming. I didn't see it coming,” Miller said Friday at the NFL scouting combine. “He had a great year with us the last year, and he’s had several great years the whole time he's been there. So, I didn't see it coming, especially the timing of it. Usually, you know, coaches, they come to a decision like right after the season, when jobs are available.”

Miller’s respect for Frazier is evident. In Miller’s season-long tradition of wearing T-shirts to hype up current and former Bills, the Frazier shirts worn for the game against Cleveland were the most popular, with the entire defense taking part.

The Buffalo Bills also made official the additions of Al Holcomb (senior defensive assistant), Adam Henry (wide receivers), Kyle Shurmur (offensive quality control) and Austin Gund (offensive assistant/offensive line) to McDermott's staff.

“Coach Frazier, he's vested in this league,” Miller said. “He's a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach. And, what do you take immediately, you know, when you get guys like that, that need a break, you think it's health related, but he just needed time.”

The Bills have not been too specific with what went into Frazier’s decision. But Frazier, 63, is coming off a season that challenged the Bills in a slew of ways fully outside of football.

Miller found out the news from a phone call from coach Sean McDermott.

“He let me know,” Miller said. “And immediately, my question was, ‘Is he all right?’ Because you start to think it’s health, and (McDermott) was like, ‘No, this is not health or anything like that, he just needs to take a year off.’ And my next question was, ‘Who's gonna call the defense?’ ”

The Bills are still figuring that out. General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott acknowledged the possibility that McDermott, a former defensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Carolina, could take on play-calling responsibilities. There is a wealth of experience on the Bills' defensive staff.

Miller noted defensive line coach Eric Washington, who he praises often, as another coach who has called the defense before. Washington was the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2018 and '19.

Miller has previously played for a head coach who called the plays on defense, with Vic Fangio in Denver. That experience showed Miller the potential challenges of a coach doing both, but also that it’s possible.

“Being a head coach is a tough job,” Miller said. “And then, you're gonna be a head coach and a (defensive) coordinator? That's two doubles. But if anybody can do it, it’s coach McDermott. It’s been done before. Coach Fangio, we had the top-five defense, and he was the head coach and the DC.”

Despite any initial shock at the news, Miller was not worried about the impact of the coaching change on the defense.

“You know me, I'm the most optimistic,” he said.

Part of is because of who Miller is, and part of that is from his belief in the Buffalo coaching staff.

“Coach McDermott has done a great job everywhere he’s went,” Miller said. “You know, it's just a year. It's not like he doesn't know the defense. We're running his defense. Everything will be good. I firmly believe that.”