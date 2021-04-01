Bills use April Fools' Day prank to announce white facemasks as part of 2021 helmets

Keep your head on a swivel, Buffalo Bills fans.

With the calendar flipping to April 1 on Thursday, it’s important to fact check every little piece of information that comes across your social media feed. That includes a morning tweet from the Bills’ official feed with a rather unusual announcement.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie started off a nearly two-minute video with an announcement. Before re-signing a one-year contract last month, he had a stipulation: The team would wear gray facemasks for the entire 2021 season.

“Obviously, I got what I wanted, because I signed back,” he said. “Yes, gray.”

“Yo, did y’all hear?” left tackle Dion Dawkins says next. “Bro, we got the gray facemasks again this year, man. Don’t we love them facemasks?”

Guard Jon Feliciano evidently does. He said the most exciting part of re-signing for three years was finding out the Bills would be wearing gray facemasks again.

Not everyone shared the same enthusiasm, though.

“Hey Bills fans, aren’t you thrilled we’re keeping our traditional gray facemasks this year? Me too. What could be better,” deadpanned defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

