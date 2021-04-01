 Skip to main content
Bills use April Fools' Day prank to announce white facemasks as part of 2021 helmets
Bills use April Fools' Day prank to announce white facemasks as part of 2021 helmets

3. Bills QB Josh Allen (last week: No. 4) (copy)

The white facemasks seen here worn by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills against the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" during the 2020 season have been popular with fans.

 Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

Keep your head on a swivel, Buffalo Bills fans.

With the calendar flipping to April 1 on Thursday, it’s important to fact check every little piece of information that comes across your social media feed. That includes a morning tweet from the Bills’ official feed with a rather unusual announcement.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie started off a nearly two-minute video with an announcement. Before re-signing a one-year contract last month, he had a stipulation: The team would wear gray facemasks for the entire 2021 season.

“Obviously, I got what I wanted, because I signed back,” he said. “Yes, gray.”

“Yo, did y’all hear?” left tackle Dion Dawkins says next. “Bro, we got the gray facemasks again this year, man. Don’t we love them facemasks?”

Guard Jon Feliciano evidently does. He said the most exciting part of re-signing for three years was finding out the Bills would be wearing gray facemasks again.

Not everyone shared the same enthusiasm, though.

“Hey Bills fans, aren’t you thrilled we’re keeping our traditional gray facemasks this year? Me too. What could be better,” deadpanned defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

The first quote tweet from a fan in response to the video said, “Tell me this is a joke.”

Gotcha.

The video, which had more than 83,000 views as of Thursday afternoon, ended with McKenzie saying, “This is only my decision. That’s it. Nobody else. Only I can make that decision. If I wanted white, I would have said white, but I wanted gray, so that’s what we got.”

Happy April Fools' Day, Bills Mafia.

Later in the afternoon, the team made it official – white facemasks will become a permanent part of the uniform in 2021. The team last wore white facemasks just once during the 2020 season – on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, the last time they wore them was against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day during the 2019 season.

Read the full story from News Business Reporter Matt Glynn

The white facemasks have been wildly popular with fans, so you can guess the reaction to a follow-up video a few hours later. The video starts with a little girl on the playground picking up a discarded Bills helmet with a gray facemask. As ominous music plays, the girl’s mother emerges and tells her, “No, no, put that down. It’s a gray facemask. You don’t touch those.”

The video continues with Bills helmets featuring grey facemasks being tossed away before the announcement becomes official with the following “2021: No More Gray.”

Rejoice, uniform aficionados.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

