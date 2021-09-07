Bills urge fans to arrive early for opener, will open gates 30 minutes earlier

Gates for the Buffalo Bills' season opener Sunday will open 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 11 a.m., for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

In a note to ticketholders, the Bills said they are experiencing "staffing challenges" and are recommending that fans arrive at Highmark Stadium earlier than they are accustomed to.

The Bills said any fans arriving at the gate after noon are in danger of missing kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is the note from the Bills:

"We are so excited to be hosting fans at full capacity for our opening game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12. We wanted to provide some information about gate entry so you can prepare ahead of time. Like many businesses right now, we are experiencing some staffing challenges and our game day personnel will need to operate even more efficiently than normal to make gate entry run smoothly. As a result, we recommend that you enter the stadium much earlier than you may be accustomed to in order to be in your seats for kickoff.

"To help make sure you don’t miss kickoff, we are opening the gates 30 minutes earlier beginning at 11:00 a.m. We strongly recommend that you arrive at the gate entry area no later than 12:00pm. Anyone arriving to the gates after 12:00pm could be in jeopardy of missing kickoff."