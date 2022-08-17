Bills updates: Von Miller returns to practice, Spencer Brown watches session

Pass rusher Von Miller returned to practice Wednesday after missing sessions Sunday and Tuesday for personal reasons.

Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, defensive linemen Tim Settle and Kinglsey Jonathan, and offensive linemen Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle did not practice. Ike Boettger remains on the physically unable to perform list and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson had a procedure on his foot last week and is recovering.

Brown, who practiced Tuesday, attended, but was not dressed to participate. He has been working his way back after back surgery in the offseason.

Doyle, injured in the preseason opener Saturday, continued to wear a walking boot on his foot.