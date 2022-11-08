Bills Tyrel Dodson, Cam Lewis visit East Aurora Middle School on off day

Matt Brown, now the principal at East Aurora Middle School, vividly remembers meeting some of his favorite Buffalo Bills when he was in school. He grew up in Fredonia, where the Bills used to hold training camp. Sometimes, they would pop by the schools there.

“I had opportunities like this, (and) I'm 44 years old right now, and I still remember them like yesterday,” Brown said. “So, hopefully, a few of our students had the opportunity today.”

On Tuesday, Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive back Cam Lewis joined mascot Billy the Buffalo and D.J. Milk to host an assembly on respiratory health for more than 500 students in the auditorium at East Aurora Middle School.

The event started with video presentations, introduced to the students by D.J. Milk. Then students got to ask Dodson and Lewis all sorts of questions.

“It was pretty cool,” Lewis said. “I've never experienced anything like it, so it was fun to be a part of this, and being here at East Aurora Middle School, just showing the kids a good time, answering some questions that they might have. I enjoyed myself, and it was a blast being here.”

D.J. Milk had an intermission dance party at one point, after a video that went over what kids should watch for when it comes to chemicals and microplastics around the house. At one point, a familiar face popped up on the screen to big cheers. Bills linebacker Von Miller was in one video, talking about how pollutants can affect one’s lungs.

The last of the three videos went over ways students can stay healthy: by exercising, not smoking and avoiding certain chemicals when possible. Bills safety Jordan Poyer was featured as well. After the educational section of the agenda, Dodson and Lewis ran in and started getting to know some students.

“I thought that both Tyrel and Cam, the two players, were just phenomenal,” Brown said. “They interacted wonderfully. They're just a really good representation of professional athletes. And our students here – the Buffalo Bills are so interactive – and I think for the students to have the opportunity to see them, and that they're normal guys, and they just want to have a good time.”

The event came together after East Aurora Middle School won a contest run by Austin Air Systems, a Buffalo-based company that makes air purifiers. Brown said the engagement from students this year – from the classroom to clubs – has been “phenomenal,” making Tuesday’s festivities an excellent reward.

“It gives me chills just thinking about it,” Brown said.

Dodson and Lewis answered questions about their friendships on the team, their houses and the ways they celebrate wins. The two ended the assembly on a high note, doing the Griddy, a popular dance out of Louisiana, down the center of the gym through a tunnel of thrilled students.

“It kind of puts it back into perspective how much kids look up to you,” Dodson said. “It’s just so surreal, it’s kind of crazy. … I think that we have to remember that and not take it for granted.”

While Bills players and the franchise give back to the community year-round, there are usually a few more events around the holidays, starting in November. Later this month, Dodson and Lewis are teaming up with Poyer, Austin Air, ECMC and the Bills Mafia Babes to provide Thanksgiving dinner to 210 ECMC dialysis patients and their families. Poyer announced the drive Tuesday on Twitter.

“I'm excited for that,” Dodson said. “Just to see the families’ lives that we can impact throughout that.”