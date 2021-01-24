Bills Twitter stays (mostly) positive after loss to Chiefs

Buffalo Bills fans have been more active than usual on social media this year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to celebrate at home.
And Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs was no exception.
Twitter came alive after the game (or really, in the fourth quarter, when it was clear the Bills couldn't pull out a win). Although the result was not what Bills fans wanted, the positive responses outnumbered the negative. Here's what Bills fans had to say.
At the end of the day great season Buffalo! I’m excited to see what next year brings we can only get better from here #BillsMafia #AFCChampionship #Bills— Jackie (@jacxson) January 25, 2021
I like this #Bills team so much. Not even mad tonight. Let’s get back here next year. #BillsMafia— Christopher Ouimet (@NowThatOuimet) January 25, 2021
#bills lost but they’ve had a hell of. Season so I’m proud :)— madz (@madzire11) January 25, 2021
It was a hell of a season for the #Bills. Something to be proud of. Something to build on. Looking forward to next season. #BillsMafia— Dan Hayden (@WTPCoachDan) January 25, 2021
Re: the #Bills, they feel like they'll be back next year. They took some hard lessons from the champs this year but getting that playoff experience is so valuable.Same with the #Browns.— Jeff Sharon (@Jeff_Sharon) January 25, 2021
Great season for the #Bills no matter what, and Allen has exceeded all reasonable expectations, but ugh, that was an ugly loss. Hopefully the team still has room to improve. And Mahomes: please have the decency to at least beat Brady, for the sake of all that is good and just.— Taisu Zhang (@ZhangTaisu) January 25, 2021
This Bills team broke a 25 year old curse. They played well this season, made some great strides, and can only keep growing. Let’s go, Bills 💪🏽 #Bills #BuffaloBills #BillsMafia— Rude and Unimpressed (@SmuggieBop) January 25, 2021
Bills legends also weighed in on the game.