Bills Twitter reacts to 17-3 win over Ravens, Taron Johnson interception
Bills Twitter reacts to 17-3 win over Ravens, Taron Johnson interception

Bills Ravens pregame

Bills fans celebrate before the AFC divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Western New York took in a collective deep breath as the Buffalo Bills prepared to face off against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.

But when Bills cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted the ball and ran 101 yards for a touchdown, fans breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Here's how Bills fans reacted on Twitter to the AFC divisional round playoff game win:

When Johnson intercepted the ball and ran 101 yards for a touchdown, Twitter exploded with reactions:

Digital content editor

Ellen Przepasniak has worked at The Buffalo News since 2016. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.

