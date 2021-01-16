Bills Twitter reacts to 17-3 win over Ravens, Taron Johnson interception

Western New York took in a collective deep breath as the Buffalo Bills prepared to face off against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.
But when Bills cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted the ball and ran 101 yards for a touchdown, fans breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Here's how Bills fans reacted on Twitter to the AFC divisional round playoff game win:
Amazing win. Been waiting a long time for days like this. And the American people deserve Browns at Bills in a snowstorm. Let’s go Buffalo!— Danny O'Connor (@dannyoconnor1) January 17, 2021
2.5 years. That’s how old I was. Buffalo Bills are in my blood. I can believe this is happening.— JayteeeFootball (@JayteeeF) January 17, 2021
Probably best for America if the Bills get to the Super Bowl this year. I can't imagine the spectacle of 75K Bills fans chokeslaming each other thru flaming folding tables in the parking before and after the game.— Matt Wilhalme🏈🏒🌮 (@MattWilhalme) January 17, 2021
I mean if the Bills do make it to the Super Bowl that would be quite an addition to an already crazy year— Lady of Time Cosplay (@LoTCosplay) January 17, 2021
Support Local Journalism
What a bromance❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#Bills #GOBILLS https://t.co/r7DXPufA4A— Andrea25 (@aurbinato) January 17, 2021
Party like it’s 1993!!! #BillsMafia Full Send!! #AFC #Bills Folding Tables in New York are running for the hills!! #GeauxBills— Steven Miller (@DSports24) January 17, 2021
When Johnson intercepted the ball and ran 101 yards for a touchdown, Twitter exploded with reactions:
Taron Johnson will never pay for wings in Buffalo again. https://t.co/vhtrrUXvti— Democrat & Chronicle (@DandC) January 17, 2021
Taron Johnson getting another madden boost— y-Justus (AFC East Champ BUF) (@JA17MVP) January 17, 2021
Fun fact: Taron Johnson was the person from Sacramento who ODB was shouting out in the intro to “Fantasy”— y-Westchester County (NY) Buffalo Bills Backers (@wcbbb) January 17, 2021
Little known fact about Taron Johnson, he hunted dinosaurs with his bare hands as a small child. #Billsmafia #24 #TaronJohnson #LetsGoBuffalo #Circlethewagons— ThaBiGGmeal (@ThaBiGGmeal) January 17, 2021
The world: Lamar Jackson is unstoppable Taron Johnson: pic.twitter.com/nMdpdBiLsG— carmen intorre (@Intorre13) January 17, 2021