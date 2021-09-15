Bills' trust in Dawson Knox on display in season opener

“Little things like that, I necessarily wasn't able to look at my rookie year, because rookie year my head was spinning,” Knox said. “I was just trying to figure out where to line up and what route to run.”

Knowing the proper way to break down film to evaluate what the defense is doing and what his job is on each play has taken time for Knox.

“He’s grown in our system,” Daboll said during training camp. “He’s not thinking as much, which is really natural for any young player. … He’s been a consistent player for us. He’s done a good job, put a lot of effort in in the offseason, which is good to see. I know the quarterback has a lot of trust in him. I’m glad we have him.”

Having the faith of the coaching staff is one thing, but Knox knows it’s imperative that Allen trusts him. He’s the one who ultimately decides where the football goes, after all.

“Having Josh's confidence is the first priority,” Knox said. “He's the one out there who is going to be looking at you or not. He's the one who is going to have the confidence in you to put the ball where it needs to be, even if it's tight coverage. So just stacking good plays on good plays with him is going to be the biggest thing.”