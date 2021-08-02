Bills' Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver are poised for breakout seasons

Tremaine Edmunds and Ed Oliver are poised for breakout seasons.

And the Bills expect more game-changing plays out of their 2018 and ’19 first-round draft picks, defensive cornerstones who must raise their game for Buffalo to emerge from the AFC and win the Super Bowl.

“Yeah. I’m sure if you were to ask them that question, that’s exactly what they would want to answer. ‘Yes. I need to make more game-changing plays,’ ” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “Tremaine would say that and so would Ed. That’s something we’ve talked to them about. We need that, not only from those two guys, but there are some other guys, as well.

“We expect with their ability and the fact that they are two premier players for us on defense, we need those impact plays, those splash plays. And they’re capable. Ed’s done it for us in the past. Tremaine can do it. So yes, that would be the next step in their development, to be able to create those splash plays on a consistent basis.”

There are reasons to believe this is the year Edmunds and Oliver live up to the lofty expectations of their draft status.

