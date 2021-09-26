Bills' Tre'Davious White wears cleats with cookies and ice cream to salute his pregame ritual

Tre'Davious White did an interview recently with Vida, a kid reporter for the Bills website, who asked if he had any superstitions.

During the interview, White revealed that his pregame ritual includes eating three chocolate chip cookies and a scoop of vanilla ice cream with hot fudge.

And hence an idea was born for artist Mike Jordan.

Jordan has previously done work for White, including the cleats he wore for the Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas that honored his late cousin. Destini “NuNu” Ruffins was killed in a car accident in 2018 in White’s hometown of Shreveport, La.

For Sunday, Jordan painted chocolate chip cookies and ice cream with hot fudge on cleats that White wore for pregame warmups at Highmark Stadium. Jordan said it took about eight hours to complete.

"Thankfully the interview had a good design idea within," Jordan said Sunday. "I'm always on the lookout for stuff like that."

Pre-gamers for @TakeAwayTre_ because when your pre game ritual includes chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge ya gotta have pregame customs to match! #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/M7vhVyQscE — Jordan Custom Kicks (@mikejordan_art) September 26, 2021