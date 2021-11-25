 Skip to main content
Bills' Tre'Davious White leaves game with knee injury
Bills' Tre'Davious White leaves game with knee injury

Bills Saints

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is walked off the field in the second quarter.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White left the game after suffering a knee injury late in the first half. 

White was hurt with 6:21 remaining in the first half on a play that ended in an incomplete pass for the New Orleans Saints.

His knee appeared to buckle and White stayed down on the field as athletic trainers looked at him.

After slowly walking to the sideline, White slammed his helmet down in frustration before going to the sideline medical tent. From there, he walked back to the locker room with a towel over his head.

The Bills initially announced he was doubtful to return to the game because of a knee injury, before officially ruling him out at the start of the third quarter.

White was replaced in the lineup by second-year veteran Dane Jackson.

