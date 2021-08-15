 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' Tre'Davious White at No. 95, Cole Beasley at No. 96 as NFL Top 100 countdown begins
0 comments

Bills' Tre'Davious White at No. 95, Cole Beasley at No. 96 as NFL Top 100 countdown begins

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp today

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) catches a pass during a drill in training camp.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley checked in at No. 96 as the NFL Network began to unveil its annual Top 100 as voted by the players. 

White makes the list for the second consecutive year after coming in at No. 47 in 2020. 

White has been named to the last two Pro Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro. Last season, he had three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 11 passes defensed. 

Beasley makes the list for the first time in his career and is coming off a career-high 82 receptions and 967 yards last season. He also was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020. 

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pegula spokesman on the state of Bills stadium

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News