Bills' Tre'Davious White at No. 95, Cole Beasley at No. 96 as NFL Top 100 countdown begins

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 95 and wide receiver Cole Beasley checked in at No. 96 as the NFL Network began to unveil its annual Top 100 as voted by the players.

White makes the list for the second consecutive year after coming in at No. 47 in 2020.

“When you mention the best cornerback in the @NFL, you have to say Tre’Davious White.”📺: #NFLTop100 on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/fjCTiKvKtu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 15, 2021

White has been named to the last two Pro Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro. Last season, he had three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 11 passes defensed.

Beasley makes the list for the first time in his career and is coming off a career-high 82 receptions and 967 yards last season. He also was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020.