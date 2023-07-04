This is the fourth question in a series previewing Bills training camp. Today: Who emerges as the top wide receiver in the slot position?

Cole Beasley was hard to replace in the Buffalo Bills’ offense last season.

He was so hard to replace, they brought him back in mid-December in a last-ditch move to improve the possession-receiving game.

Entering training camp this month, the question remains: Do the Bills have a good enough wideout to fill the slot receiver role?

Drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round is designed to solve some of the problem.

“We think he’ll pair well with Dawson (Knox) and give us another target in the middle of the field,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said.

Bills training camp questions: Will running back Nyheim Hines have bigger role offensively? No question that Hines will continue to make an impact as a kick/punt returner this year. But entering training camp on July 25, what kind of role will he have offensively? Will it be a big role?

But even if Kincaid exceeds high expectations as a rookie, the Bills still need a wide receiver to emerge as a go-to target from the slot.

The Bills used the three-receiver set – 11 personnel – on 70.2% of their snaps last year, which was top five in the NFL. The NFL average for 11 personnel was 62%.

The Bills are going to increase their usage of 12 personnel (two tight ends) with Kincaid in the slot. But no matter how much Kincaid plays, the Bills are going to “major” in 11 personnel – like virtually every other team in the NFL. The 11-personnel set is still going to be in the 60% range.

That means someone new at wide receiver must emerge.

The Bills let Isaiah McKenzie walk in free agency. He signed with Detroit. McKenzie caught 38 of his 42 passes last year from the slot, tops on the team and 14th most in the league. Beasley had 69 catches from the slot in 2021, which was second in the league.

Overall, the Bills had 32 fewer catches from the slot last year vs. in 2021 (and that’s prorating the numbers to factor in the 16-game schedule last year, after the NFL chose not to resume the Bills’ Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati).

It wasn’t a huge drop, but it was a issue. McKenzie was a non-factor the last month of the season. Quarterback Josh Allen didn’t trust him enough to go to him in key, chain-moving situations.

Who can Allen count on as the slot wideout this year?

There are three top candidates.

Second-year man Khalil Shakir, who played 50% of his snaps as a rookie in the slot. Shakir had 12 of his 15 total catches from the slot, counting playoffs.

Free-agent signee Deonte Harty from New Orleans, who’s 4.39-second speed in the 40-yard dash makes him a run-after-the-catch threat. (That was an unofficial time from his pro day.) Harty had 36 catches for 570 yards for the Saints in 2021, a big 15.8-yard average. He played 35% of his snaps from the slot that year and had 16 of his catches from the slot.

Sixth-year veteran Trent Sherfield, a free-agent signee from Miami. He had 30 catches for 417 yards for the Dolphins last year. He played 50% of his snaps in the slot and had 13 catches from the slot.

As the snap percentages show, all three candidates are not strictly slot men. They can see time outside or inside.

Shakir finished last season on an uptick, with six catches for 119 yards in the last three games. He’s no slouch in the speed department either, with 4.43-second speed in the 40. (McKenzie ran 4.42).

Shakir, 6-foot and 196, looked really good in spring practices. He thinks last year’s experience is helping.

“I would just say grasping the offense as a whole,” he told The News, regarding his outlook this spring. “When you come in, the playbook from college to the league is a bit different. It’s a lot more. But at the end of the day for me it’s sticking to what I know. That means studying everything every single day and showing the coaches that I do know all the different positions and making sure that I stay on top of it as well. A big thing for me is, even though being in the offense for one year and knowing more and having things somewhat slow down for me, not getting comfortable. Continuing to always study how I study when I first got here and stay on top of things.”

Harty, 5-7 and 171, arguably is the most dangerous with the ball in his hands. He could be valuable on jet-sweep action, which McKenzie did a lot.

“I feel like the thing that I bring the most is elusiveness and speed,” Harty said. “So, being able to stretch the field and open up the field a little bit more and then just, you know, being able to run those quick, short routes and just get the ball out in space and just create explosive plays.”

Don’t count out Sherfield, either. He has good size, at 6-foot, 206, and runs 4.45.

“It’s not just all about just being fast, but it’s like, OK, how can I be fast with the right mechanics and learn how to run,” he said. “Coming off the ball and making sure that (I’m) quarterback friendly, I think that those are two things right now that I have in mind.”