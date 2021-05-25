Bills training camp to start July 27, but where?

Bills coach Sean McDermott said it is a “possibility” that the Bills could hold training camp at St. John Fisher, but also acknowledged that doing so would be a “heavy lift.”

“There’s a lot of layers on that as you’d expect with the Covid situation and all the protocols,” McDermott told reporters Tuesday. “We are in communication with St. John Fisher and trying to see what can be worked out. Our operations staff is hard at work trying to figure all that good stuff out. I’m sure we’ll have a decision soon.”

Wherever training camp is, the start date will be July 27. For the first time the NFL will have a unified start to camps, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, which is what is allowed in the collective bargaining agreement. Only the Cowboys and Steelers -- who are playing in the Hall of Fame game -- can report as early as July 21 and the Buccaneers can report July 24 because of the Thursday night opener.

The league announced that it has plans for fan events leaguewide on July 31.

The NFL told teams in early May that they were allowed to leave team facilities for training camp if they desired but plans need to be approved by the league.