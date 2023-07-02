This is the third in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 25. Today’s question: Who should be considered the favorite to be No. 2 cornerback?

When talking about fourth-year cornerback Dane Jackson in May, Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach John Butler began with some of the usual praise.

Butler complimented Jackson’s toughness (both mental and physical), his competitive nature and his “football DNA.” Toward the end of his answer, Butler briefly delved into how that could all serve Jackson this year.

“He’s had a great offseason knowing that obviously everybody is competing for that spot – maybe what might be perceived as his spot,” Butler said.

It was not a revealing-of-the-depth chart; Butler had couched his assessment of the No. 2 cornerback competition with “maybe” and “might be.” The perception wasn’t inherently that of the Bills, but could simply be taken as anyone who watched Jackson start 14 of the 15 games he played last season. Butler went on to talk about Jackson’s reliability and he hopes that continues.

But it was indicative of a looming decision: Once again, the Bills enter their summer with a question mark at cornerback.

Seventh-year veteran Tre’Davious White is set to start after coming back last Thanksgiving from an ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving 2021. Opposite him will be either Jackson, Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford.

Last year, ahead of White’s return, the Bills rotated heavily at corner – at times to ramp up and evaluate the then-rookies Elam and Benford, other times as needed from injury. Jackson played the most (829 snaps), followed by Elam (477), Benford (363) and White (308). Each missed at least one game from injury. As late as last December, coach Sean McDermott said as the Bills were hoping to have more stability opposite White.

Now, that evaluation has spilled into the offseason.

In talking about what it would take for Elam to cement the starting spot, General Manager Brandon Beane first praised Elam’s ability to step up on game days, noting there were “some rookie things that he did in practice” that Elam was still correcting. While his play translated well on Sundays, the Bills had been looking for more consistency throughout the rest of the week.

“Kaiir worked really hard in the offseason, came back early as well to have himself ready,” Beane said last month. “I wish I could say like, ‘Hey, Kaiir is not putting all his effort in,’ or ‘He’s not studying.’ He is all in, as much as anybody, and I think we’ll see him continue to progress.

“You know us here, though – we’re going to make everyone earn it. Doesn’t matter where you were selected or what your salary is. And so, Kaiir understands that, and he’s prepared for the challenge.”

The Bills have every reason to want Elam to succeed. They invested highly in him, trading up to take him 23rd overall in the 2022 draft. Elam finished the year strong and Beane said after the season the team would be “be counting on him more” in the future. Elam feels he’s taking the right steps from his rookie season to Year 2 to handle that load.

“To to be honest with you, it’s really slowing down,” Elam told The News during minicamp. “It’s really slowing down and I’m (very) confident. Really, just trying to really just take my fundamentals to the field and have fun doing it.”

Still, entering training camp, all signs point to the second spot being determined throughout camp and even into the preseason.

While Elam finished the season strong, the comments from Beane, Butler and other defensive coaches may indicate that if there is any uncertainty with the younger corners heading into Week 1, Jackson’s experience and time on task with the Bills may earn him the role.

But Benford is still in the mix. Beane had floated at the combine the Bills drafted Benford because they “felt he could play corner or safety,” there is no imminent plan for him to make the swith.

Butler said last month Benford was playing “exclusively” at cornerback, with Beane’s comment just a testament to Benford’s versatility.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Benford started the first three games last season – two opposite Jackson, until Jackson’s neck injury against Tennessee brought in Elam – before missing a pair of games with a hand injury. Benford would miss more time later in the season with an oblique injury, finishing the regular season having played in nine games and started five.

Benford was activated from injured reserve on Jan. 6, but was inactive for the regular-season finale and two playoff games. He played 62% of defensive snaps in games he was active. Butler felt the quick start and ensuing setback could help Benford as he gears up for Year 2.

“Christian playing probably more than he expected early but playing well enough and then having an injury and having to sit back and kind of decompress and maybe see things from a 10,000-foot view rather than being thrown in the fire, and he’s come back with a great offseason,” Butler said. “He’s had two really good practices.”

The Bills feel both Benford and Elam still have plenty of room to develop.

“They both obviously have a tremendous amount of opportunities to improve in the future, and we hope they will continue to develop and compete for opportunities to play,” Butler said.

The Bills’ approach at this juncture is clear: it won’t come down to draft status, or any other non-football factor, for the No. 2 corner.

“We don’t care how we got you,” Beane said. “We’re just going to line them up, and best man wins.”