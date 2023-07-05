This is the fifth question in a series previewing Bills training camp. Today: How will Taylor Rapp fit into the defense?

Taylor Rapp has become well versed in the language of NFL defenses.

The Buffalo Bills’ new safety is currently learning a new scheme – for the fourth time in his first five professional seasons. During the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Rapp played for defensive coordinators Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley and Raheem Morris. Now, he’s getting used to Bills head coach Sean McDermott running a new offense.

“I kind of use that as a blessing in disguise, because I’ve been able to learn some new defenses while being here in the league,” Rapp said of his experience learning new systems. “It’s been difficult to learn this spring, just because there are so many moving pieces, so complex, but I’ve had a great group of guys in the DB room, especially in the safety room with (Jordan Poyer) and Micah (Hyde) just taking me under their wing and teaching me all the ins and outs of it.”

Of course, the presence of Poyer and Hyde presents an interesting question when it comes to Rapp: How exactly is he going to fit on the field, barring an injury to one of those two?

“Those two guys, Micah and Jordan, those are the guys. They are very well established,” Rapp admitted. “Those guys are very special to this team, very special to this defense. Just finding different ways, unique ways to get the best 11 players out on the grass, whether that be different sub packages or different ways that I can get on the field to contribute. That doesn’t take away from getting on special teams. Just any way I can get on the field to contribute and ultimately help this team win a championship, that’s my goal, that’s all that I have in mind.”

Versatility is one of the words used most to describe Rapp’s game. That’s something that was apparent during his time with the Rams, but he said it traces back to his days in college at Washington University. Under defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, Rapp learned all five positions in the secondary.

“I take pride in being able to do a lot and being asked to do a lot, as well,” he said. “I take tremendous pride in learning different positions, being able to do different things. … I’ve been able to play different positions and move around, whether it be sub packages or moving down closer to the line, playing deep, whatever. I take great pride in being able to have a lot on my plate and being able to do a lot, as well.”

That versatility offers an intriguing chess piece for the Bills’ defense, which has a loaded secondary on paper. In addition to Hyde and Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White should be back to full strength almost two years after knee surgery, and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is one of the best in the NFL at his position. Rapp just adds to what looks like a very strong group.

“He’s a physical kid. Which, in the game of football — physical meaning tough — he’s physical, he tackles, he’s aggressive, he has an aggressive mindset,” said Bills defensive backs coach John Butler. “The thing that I’ve been impressed with in the short time I’ve worked with him has been his movement, for a guy where he came from, just evaluating him and getting hands on and seeing his footwork and his pad level and the DB-specific movements, I think he’s just been outstanding.

“Then he’s just continuing to embrace our scheme, because obviously every scheme in the NFL, while being somewhat similar, are different and that’s been the transition — the language, the techniques, the fundamentals that I think (safeties coach) Joe Danna is doing a great job with him. He will continue to do that, just spending that time and working with him to carve out a niche and we’ll see where that goes.”

Danna initially made contact with Rapp early in free agency when the Bills were unsure whether Poyer would return.

Coming to a team with established starters could be a challenge for a player with 48 career starts and 330 tackles in 3,279 career regular-season defensive snaps over four seasons. Rapp, however, has been, “nothing but professional,” according to Butler.

“Obviously, he understands he’s walking into a room with a ton of experience,” he said. “We love guys who have a versatile background. Just in the concept of their ability to play man, their ability to play zone, their ability to tackle, their ability to play the ball. I think he’s been a great addition to us and he’s fit in well, not only from a football player perspective but culturally. From a guy that just kind of is exactly what we want from a football DNA standpoint.”

Hyde has similar versatility in his background. He started as a nickel cornerback with the Green Bay Packers, and said that experience was the best thing for him, because it allowed him to get a feel for the entire defense and how it’s supposed to work together.

“In this defense that we play, it doesn’t matter if it’s strong safety, free safety, nickel. Sometimes will (linebacker), it’s basically the same position,” Hyde said. “You get put in the same position every now and then. So you got to know everything.”

Instead of worrying about how he’ll earn playing time, Rapp is instead valuing the opportunity to learn from Hyde and Poyer. It’s easy to look down the road and view the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for either Hyde or Poyer, but that will be determined in part on how the 2023 season plays out. Rapp is signed to just a one-year deal, so both sides will get to see about the fit. So far, though, Rapp has found his time in Buffalo to be everything he could have hoped for.

Rapp is among five members of the Super Bowl champion Rams from the 2021 season to sign with the Bills, joining Von Miller before last season and linebacker Travin Howard, guard David Edwards and pass rusher Leonard Floyd this offseason.

“This organization, this locker room, this staff, whether it be training staff, coaches, strength coaches, it’s everyone in the building — so special,” he said. “I think this organization definitely has something very special going on here. I think that’s a testament to how coach (Sean) McDermott and Brandon Beane have built this roster and brought in all the different staff to the organization. That’s the biggest thing that I’ve felt these past nine, 10 weeks of OTAs, that this organization and everyone in the building are such great people.

“Looking forward to being a chess piece to be able to obviously help this organization, help this team compete for a championship.”