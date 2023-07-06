This is the sixth question in a series previewing Bills training camp. Today: How will pass rush compensate for Von Miller’s potential late start?

Von Miller is ever optimistic. The Buffalo Bills’ pass rusher has been trying to find the positives in his knee injury since it happened on Thanksgiving.

For a long time, he was generally adamant that he would surely be set to play in Week 1. But, while maintaining that determination, Miller did cede during the team’s organized team activities that he doesn’t have a set timetable to return to practice.

“No, I don’t. I did in 2013, when I tore my ACL, I wanted to be (at a certain point),” Miller said in May. “I wanted to get back as fast as possible and play and show guys you don’t need to take nine months to recover from ACL.”

Now, nearly a decade later and with more of the wisdom that comes with experience, Miller knows his positive outlook can’t outweigh the long-term stakes.

“Goals are different now,” Miller said. “I want to be here for my team when they need me the most. And I felt like late in (last) season, when (things) really got tough, I wasn’t able to be there because I was injured.

“So, the most important thing for me is just to be available when my team really needs me. If that’s Week 1, then I’ll be happy for that, if that’s Week 6, I’ll be happy for that. But I guarantee you, it won’t be any later than that.”

So it’s quite possible the Bills will start the season without Miller and will need to rely on alternatives.

The team had a seven-game sample size last season to see what the defense looked like without Miller, with the veteran edge rusher missing the last five games of the regular season (not including the canceled game at Cincinnati) plus two playoff games.

The Bills dropped from fourth in the league in pressure rate (34%) with a four-man pass rush when Miller was in the lineup to 27th in pressure rate (25%) without him, according to Pro Football Focus.

Miller had eight sacks in 11 games and 45 quarterback pressures. Projecting that for a full season would have had him at sixth best across the NFL among edge rushers.

Assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington still believes in his young pass rushers – Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa – to take another step and to hold down the defensive line until Miller’s return.

“Well, you don’t replace Von Miller,” Washington said. “But I have a lot of confidence in our rotation. And we utilized that when Von was available for us. And so, we’ll continue to just work through this process where we are right now in training camp and then obviously in the preseason games to make sure the guys that are going to be in that position have truly grown from where they were last year.”

Adding veteran Leonard Floyd should help, too.

Beane said the Bills would have signed Floyd regardless of Miller’s timeline to return, as Floyd had nine or more sacks in each of his last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

“This was about adding to our group, adding another player,” Beane said in June. “We like to rush in waves. We don’t play our D-line a high volume of snaps. We want them fresh getting after that quarterback.”

Because of that rotation, Floyd is likely to play less snaps than he did with Los Angeles. He played 853 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Shaq Lawson played the most snaps among Bills’ defensive ends at 467 in 15 games, followed by Rousseau at 463, in 13 games.

Floyd, though, seems to understand what he can bring to the Bills before he is reunited on game days with Miller, who overlapped with him on the Rams’ Super Bowl team.

“Shoot, I plan on being the big dog until the big dog come back,” Floyd said. “Then we share it. That’s basically what I plan on doing.”

When Miller was first injured last season, the Bills players and coaches spent the next stretch saying how they would need a boost from across the entire defensive line.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver said he believes he’s in a better position to do so this year, now that he’s healthier.

“I think the main thing to being consistent is, for one, taking care of your body and making sure your body is consistent, because that goes hand in hand with your play,” Oliver said after he signed a contract extension. “And I think as long as my body is consistent, I think I can be just as dominant as any d-tackle in the league.”

The Bills’ defense is obviously stronger when Miller is out there. Still, as he pointed out, it is a better situation, relatively speaking, to make do without him for the first part of the season rather than the final weeks.

The Bills have not been able to get what they’ve needed from their four-man rush in their last few playoff exits. As Miller ramps back up, he’s thinking more of January games than July practices.

“My biggest task now is to transition from a rehab warrior to a pass rusher,” Miller said in June. “Going through football, getting the conditioning now, just being a football player again.”