This is the eighth question in a series previewing Bills training camp. Today: How quickly can Dalton Kincaid get up to speed and make an impact on the offense?

Tight ends take pride in the Swiss Army-knife nature of their position.

“We always joke that we should probably be the second-highest paid guy behind the quarterback,” says Buffalo Bills third-year tight end Quintin Morris.

“We essentially gotta know all the protections. We’ve got to know the run fits. We have to know the coverage when we’re running our routes. I lined up in the backfield, on the line in the slot and outside. You never know where you could be. We play all over the place.”

Therein lies the challenge for Bills first-round draft choice Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills’ offense needs him to make an impact this season, preferably starting in Week 1.

Yet the learning curve is steep for the tight end position. And the track record of rookie tight ends in the NFL shows that most take a couple of years to hit their stride.

“The mental side is obviously extremely tough for a tight end,” said Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler. “Besides quarterback and maybe center, it’s probably the most demanding position probably on the field.”

As Morris suggested, the reasons are threefold. A rookie wide receiver needs to learn the pass-game concepts and defensive pass coverages. But he doesn’t need to learn the finer points of blocking run plays against various defensive fronts. He also doesn’t get thrown into pass protection.

The tight end is asked to contribute in all three of those phases.

“Just physically, it’s tough,” said Ertz, who was drafted 35th overall by Philadelphia in 2013. “You’re used to blocking people that are maybe going on to be lawyers or high school teachers. These guys are grown men who could be 30 years old and you’re 22 or 23 years old. So when I came into the NFL, I could run routes. I could catch the ball. But we were a run-first offense. It took a little bit for me to acclimate to the demands of the position for the Eagles at the time.”

A total of 25 tight ends were drafted in the first round from 2000-22, and 23 of them played at least 10 games as rookies.

Just six caught 40 or more passes. Seven more caught at least 30 passes.

The Bills have a lot of weapons. They don’t need Kincaid to rank among the top 10 or even the top 15 in NFL tight ends in catches this season. Buffalo’s Dawson Knox was 17th among tight ends in catches last year with 48.

With that in mind, a 40-catch season by Kincaid would be very helpful to the Bills’ offense.

The Bills also have the luxury of not overloading Kincaid with a big dose of traditional tight end responsibilities. Knox has lots of experience as the “Y-tight end,” lining up attached to the line of scrimmage, next to the offensive tackle. The Bills surely will ask Kincaid to do that a little. But much more often, they can use Kincaid as the “F tight end,” detached from the line of scrimmage in a receiver position.

Ertz, who was in Buffalo this spring to receive the Call to Courage Award, acknowledges that most tight ends drafted in the first round are asked to do it all right from the start.

Most first-round rookie tight ends also do not step into the No. 2-ranked offense in the NFL.

“I wasn’t drafted with Josh Allen as my quarterback,” Ertz stresses. “Obviously with Dawson here, they’re going to be able to use both of them to their strengths vs. asking them to do something they’re not comfortable with or put more demands on their body than they’re ready for. The fact that they’re together I think is a plus for both of them.”

Thus, it will be interesting to watch during training camp how much time Kincaid spends in the slot vs. attached to the line as the Y-TE.

The Bills have to spend part of the summer learning how quickly Kincaid can pick up all aspects of the position.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey preached patience with the rookie. The Bills need to sort out how fast they can put things on Kincaid’s plate.

“We have to learn him, and he is going to learn us in a lot of ways within the system ... and where we can expand things and where we can utilize him,” Dorsey said. “That really is to be determined, and you won’t get a great feel of it as coaches until we really start getting into training camps and games and live actions.”

Before the selection of Kincaid, the only tight ends the Bills acquired in the Sean McDermott era were those who could major as Y tight ends. Kincaid is a departure from the mold.

“I think it’s an important part of coaching to make sure that you don’t pass up a player that can help you win football games just because he doesn’t quite fit in your system,” Dorsey said. “So can we evolve the system to make sure that we’re not doing that and do some different things.”

It would be helpful if Kincaid could alternate spots with Knox and be used some snaps as the Y-TE. That would make the offense more versatile. And it would make the Bills harder to defend with Knox and Kincaid on the field, if Buffalo could run the ball effectively against nickel-defense personnel (five defensive backs).

The expectation is most defenses will stay with five-DBs when Kincaid is on the field, just like they do when the Bills use three wide receivers. Based on spring practices, Kincaid is going to be given every chance to contribute right away.

“I think it’s gonna create some mismatches for both of us, something that we might not have had in the past,” Knox said. “So I think that he’s an incredible offensive weapon. Anytime you can get a quarterback like Josh more weapons, you should do it.”