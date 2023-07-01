This is the first in a series of 10 questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp, which begins July 25. Today’s question: Can Spencer Brown take a step forward in Year 3?

Spencer Brown is not one to sugarcoat things.

The Buffalo Bills’ third-year right tackle knows he is going to be under the spotlight during the upcoming season.

“I mean, it is a big year. I’m a realist,” he said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “This is a good year for me to take a step forward. I have to take a step forward.”

Can he do it? If so, the offensive line should be improved, which in turn should lead to good things for quarterback Josh Allen.

“It all starts up front with the bigs,” Brown said. “We don’t get a lot of glory. It’s a lot of dirty work, and that’s honestly the glory of it for us, is just doing our job. ... I think we have a good group right now, a cohesive group that has been together for a while. We know how to communicate. We’ve brought some guys in, and they’re picking up right where we left off last year.”

The 2022 season was, in Brown’s words, “miserable.” It started with back surgery in the offseason, which caused him to miss spring practice and a big chunk of training camp. Brown had to fly to Los Angeles for the surgery, then returned to Buffalo to rehab. That disrupted his usual offseason routine.

“I never really got comfortable with anything, then back surgery was – I mean, I’ve had some surgeries, but that was top of the list, by far the worst one,” he said. “The strength staff and athletic training staff here just took care of me really well. Then the mental part of that in going back out there. I had maybe eight practices in training camp. The first time I actually hit the ground was in L.A., the third play of the game. … I’d be pulling some plays and I’d be like, ‘Please just hold up on me.’ ”

Just as he was starting to get confidence that his back injury was behind him, Brown suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 against Kansas City, knocking him out for the next two games.

“Last year was probably one of the hardest years I’ve had playing football,” he said. “Staying healthy is a big thing for me right now, and just being there for the guys and playing the best football, becoming more vocal and showing I can help the younger guys out. I’m getting to the point where I need to start bringing guys along instead of just being the guy who is being brought along. ... This is a big year for me, a big year for the team.”

Predictably, Brown’s performance suffered because he wasn’t healthy. He finished the 2022 season ranked 54th out of 57 offensive tackles who played at least 670 snaps, with a grade of 53.4, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. He allowed a total of 50 quarterback pressures, according to PFF, which ranked tied for fifth most among tackles.

Brown said by the end of the season, his back injury was no longer a concern, and his play started to improve. His PFF grades showed that, too.

In the Bills’ last three games of the regular season, he had a grade between 67.9 and 69.

“I was getting more comfortable, finding my groove,” he said.

Of course, Brown’s early season struggles weren’t entirely forgotten. He took his fair share of criticism from fans.

“I think he understands the business part of it, meaning I think he understands the nature of fans in this new age where everything is on your phone,” center Mitch Morse said. “He hasn’t said anything to me, but I think he’s just focused and the way he’s competed and grown not only physically, but mentally and technique-wise, I think he’s going to have a really good year and he deserves it because he’s getting a lot of flak for stuff that was out of his control at times, (like) missing a whole OTA and training camp. He’s taken it with grace.”

Brown shrugs off any outside criticism, understanding it comes with the territory.

“You can’t please everybody. Somebody is going to have something negative to say. We’re in a super-critical job, and that’s what comes with it,” he said. “The only opinions you really care about are the ones in the building. I don’t really listen to the outside noise, just do what (General Manager Brandon) Beane asks, do what (offensive line coach Aaron) Kromer asks, help your teammates out and just try to be the best football player you can be, and that’s all you’ve got to worry about.”

Brown went to California after the 2022 season ended to decompress. He returned in April for the start of offseason workouts healthy and motivated.

“It’s just been a whole world of difference,” he said. “I think a lot of my confidence comes from how I feel physically. Physical traits is kind of like how I play my game. I always tell my agents or my friends and teammates, like, if I feel good, then I’ll play good. The majority of the year last year, I wasn’t feeling that great.

“By the end of the year, I was feeling better, I was more confident, I wasn’t thinking about how my back is going to react when I throw my body around, stuff like that, so it was more of a comfort thing, and now I’m more comfortable than I’ve ever been.”

The Bills’ belief in Brown was reflected in their approach to the offseason. The team did not make a big investment at offensive tackle in either free agency or the draft.

“It’s everything, especially when things aren’t going good and you’re doubting yourself a little bit, too,” Brown said of the team’s support. “Older guys on the O-line, captains on the team, and then Beane, having conversations with him, and him saying they believe in you, it’s a good pick-me-up for sure.”

The Bills return four of five projected starters along the offensive line, with Brown and Morse joined by right guard Ryan Bates and left tackle Dion Dawkins. The only new projected starter is left guard Connor McGovern, who is penciled in to replace Rodger Saffold. Bates and Brown have developed a solid rapport off the field, and the hope has to be that friendship translates to chemistry on the field.

“I will say this: Spencer’s pass sets and the way he’s attacked the nine weeks (of the offseason program) and OTAs, it’s night and day,” Bates said. “He’s looked so great so far. He’s really honing in on his techniques and focusing on the things he needs to focus on. I’m excited for his season.”