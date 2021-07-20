Bills training camp position series: Solving return game will be a challenge

The top candidate for the punt return job is McKenzie, who had an 84-yard punt return for a TD in the regular-season finale against Miami last year. Challengers for that job include Stevenson and Powell.

The Bills ranked eighth last year in the overall NFL special teams rankings, put out by Rick Gosselin. It’s an important part of coach Sean McDermott’s winning recipe.

Returnees: Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson.

Newcomers: Matt Haack (free agent, Dolphins).

Departures: Corey Bojorquez (Texans).

Key stats: Haack, signed from Miami, had just two touchbacks each of the past two seasons, and he tied for sixth last year with 26 punts inside the 20. Corey Bojorquez, who left Buffalo for a better deal in Houston, had seven touchbacks each of the past two years. Haack has big shoes to fill, because Bojorquez ranked first in gross punting and fifth in net punting last year. However, given how well the Buffalo offense moves the ball and gives the punter short-field punt opportunities, maybe Haack’s ability to pin the opposition deep will be an asset. One thing Haack has going for him: Reid Ferguson is one of the NFL’s best long snappers.