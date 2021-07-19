Bills training camp position series: Only competition battle at safety is for backup spots

What to expect: As usual, the Bills will have a solid secondary, and Poyer and Hyde will be a major part of it. Their ability to help minimize deep throws is vital to the team living up to expectations as a serious Super Bowl contender. They do plenty to help allow Tre'Davious White, one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, to flourish. The defense was built from the back to the front, so all that the club is trying to do to enhance its pass rush – i.e. using its first two draft picks on defensive linemen – depends greatly on tight coverage at the back end.