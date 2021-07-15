Bills training camp position preview: Tight end all about how Dawson Knox does in third season

Key number: 3. That's the number of touchdown passes Knox caught last season, one more than he had as a rookie. He also had a TD catch in the Bills' divisional-round playoff win against Indianapolis and in their AFC championship game loss at Kansas City.

Top position battle: Unless the Bills were to add Ertz or another player who would represent an upgrade (unlikely), there doesn't figure to be much in the way of competition for the starting spot. Knox should have that locked down, at least for this season. Hollister will compete for the primary reserve role. He'll face a challenge from Sweeney, who is returning to full health after a bout with myocarditis after a Covid-19 infection. Depending on how many players are kept in other areas for special teams, Gilliam could find himself in the mix to be a backup.

What to expect: There's immense pressure on Knox to perform significantly better than he did in his first two NFL seasons. General Manager Brandon Beane only enhanced the questions surrounding the Bills' tight end position when, after the season, he told reporters, "It was never where the opposing defense was like, 'Man, we've got to stop their tight ends from going off.' "